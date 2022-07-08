Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) finally announced plans to roll out a subscription service for the firm's social media empire. Reportedly, Meta will soon allow users to verify their accounts for up to $14.99 a month - with the service first being tested in Australia and New Zealand. In my opinion, the subscription strategy makes perfect sense and will highly likely not only expand Meta's top line, but also make the company's user monetization more resilient, less reliable on advertising.
Although it is too early to model the financial impact of subscriptions for Meta's 2023 profitability and beyond, I am confident to estimate that the subscription will be value accretive. Investors should consider that a $14.99 monthly subscription could accumulate up to $179.88 of annual revenue per verified user. For reference, Meta's TTM ARPU worldwide is only $39.63. Admittedly, the metric jumps to close to $206.44 for US & Canada user. But investors should consider that Meta will likely roll out the subscription service only ex-NAM, where the strategy will be revenue accretive.
As of Q4 2022, Meta had 2.96 billion monthly active users (for reference, about 90% of the user base is not based in US or Canada). Accordingly, assuming a worldwide subscription penetration of 100%, Meta's annual revenue would expand to $532 billion, close to x4 Meta's current top line. Of course, a 100% subscription is unreasonable, especially for the less affluent ex-NAM market. But the potential opportunity to replace ad-based revenues with subscription service should be relatively straightforward.
Understandably, many Seeking Alpha readers are likely reluctant to pay for Instagram/ Facebook subscriptions. However, readers should acknowledge that the subscription market is likely not addressed to them, but to 'influencers', as Meta promises:
prominence in some areas of the platform - like search, comments and recommendations
as well as
extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support
Consequently, a better way to think about the subscription TAM would be accounting only for the 'influencers', or the Serviceable Addressable Market ('SAM'). According to Forbes estimates, more than 50 million people globally consider themselves 'influencer'. Assuming that these 50 million influencer would pay the $14.99 monthly fee, the subscription SAM would open a market opportunity of close to $9 billion, without adding any material cost considerations.
As a final argument regarding the subscription strategy: Would this strategy - to some extent - be acceptable for Messenger and WhatsApp? Yes, I think so. Of course, pricing needs to be adjusted aggressively. But the opportunity will nevertheless be attractive. And with that frame of reference, it is good to see that Meta is open to testing the subscription strategy.
In my opinion, there is arguably little risk to launching the subscription service. In the worst case, the subscription strategy is rejected. But arguably, even if unsuccessful, the strategy will likely neither churn social media users, nor will it materially add to Meta's cost base.
