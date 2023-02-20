Robert Way

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is set to report earnings for the December-quarter on February 23, 2023 which are highly anticipated. The Chinese e-Commerce company has seen a major post-pandemic slowdown in its revenues throughout 2022, especially in China. Alibaba has seen a small increase in its revenue growth rate in the September-quarter and, going forward, a general reopening of China's economy could be a catalyst for an upside revaluation. I believe the upcoming earnings report could be a big catalyst for Alibaba’s shares, as earnings expectations are low and shares are cheap!

What does the Street expect for Alibaba's FQ3'23?

Expectations for Alibaba’s upcoming earnings report are not very high. Analysts expect the e-Commerce company to have earned $2.44 per-share in adjusted earnings in the December-quarter, which implies an 8.6% declined compared to the year-earlier period. Revenues are expected to amount to $36.13B, showing a potential decline of 5.7% year over year.

The estimate trend is leaning negative for Alibaba's FQ3'23... which suggests that a surprise to the upside could result in an outsized stock price reaction on Thursday. There were 9 downward revisions for Alibaba's FQ3'23 compared to just 5 upward revisions.

Rebound in Alibaba’s China commerce retail business could be a catalyst for a share price revaluation in 2023

Alibaba would likely benefit from early revenue and earnings tailwinds resulting from the reopening of China’s economy. China was locked down essentially for three straight years due to the pandemic, with lockdowns being especially brutal last year.

Lockdowns and manufacturing shutdowns resulted in a serious slowdown for Alibaba’s top line growth in 2022 with revenue growth slowing to zero in the June-quarter. However, Alibaba’s September-quarter revenues rebounded 3% year over year to 207.2B Chinese Yuan ($29.1B), indicating that Alibaba likely has already seen the worst.

Alibaba’s China commerce retail business suffered the most from China’s lockdown policy last year, but with COVID-19 restrictions easing, this segment has strong rebound potential in 2023. China commerce retail is the largest segment in Alibaba's portfolio, responsible for two-thirds of revenues, and it is the segment that has seen the biggest revenue challenges last year. This is because the business is heavily reliant on consumers, which have scaled back spending as consumer sentiment took a hit in 2022.

China commerce retail revenues declined 1% year over year to 131.2B Chinese Yuan ($18.5B) in the September-quarter, driven by a 7% decline in customer management. The reasons cited by Alibaba for the decline were weakening consumer demand, COVID-19 restrictions and growing competition in the marketplace.

China commerce wholesale did better than Alibaba's retail commerce business, indicating that the recovery in China largely depends on consumers. Alibaba did see an improved EBITA margin in FQ2'23 which I believe Alibaba could expand on throughout 2023.

The December-quarter likely already saw an uptick in revenue growth as China’s regulators eased lockdowns and prepared the general public for the reopening of the economy in January 2023. For that reason, I believe Alibaba could report stronger than expected revenues for FQ3'23 on Thursday. A growth rate of 5-6%, in my opinion, is realistic, but the real effect of China’s reopening is likely not going to kick in until FQ4’23, which is Alibaba’s March-quarter. Goldman Sachs recently predicted that stocks of Chinese companies have 24% upside, on average, in 2023 as the economy moves from a reopening theme to a recovery theme. A broad-based recovery of the Chinese consumer could boost Alibaba's retail-focused commerce business more than anything. Hong Kong airport passenger volumes soared to 2.1M in January, indicating that the Chinese economy will continue on its recovery path in 2023.

Alibaba’s valuation

Alibaba is valued cheaply, but the market is generally not very fond of Chinese tech companies due to regulatory uncertainty and moderating growth. Alibaba is currently valued at an earnings multiplier factor of 11.2 X, which is slightly above the 1-year average P/E ratio. Baidu (BIDU), another large-cap Chinese tech company, trades at a similar earnings multiplier factor.

Compared against other e-Commerce companies, Alibaba also makes an attractive proposition. Alibaba, based off of earnings potential, is significantly cheaper than e-Commerce rivals like Amazon (AMZN) or PDD Holdings (PDD), which owns Pinduoduo. Based off of revenues, Alibaba (P/S ratio 1.84 X) is only slightly more expensive than Amazon (P/S ratio 1.57 X). Alibaba, due to its China focus, however, has a large catalyst on its side: China's economic reopening.

The good thing about Alibaba’s depressed multiplier factor is that the company now has an opportunity to buy back shares at a very favorable valuation. I am generally not a big supporter of stock buybacks because I believe too many companies repurchase stock when it is expensive and not when it is cheap. I believe Alibaba could see an up to $50B stock buyback in the near future as activist investors are pushing for actions to reverse the stock price trend.

Risks with Alibaba

The biggest risk for Alibaba is that the company will disappoint and fail to beat low expectations for its third fiscal quarter. If Alibaba reports yet another deceleration of its top line growth, investors should get ready for a sharp downside revaluation, but I believe this is unlikely given how low expectations are right now. A slowdown in consolidated revenue growth, driven by a slowdown in Alibaba's commerce retail business, which is heavily dependent on the Chinese consumer, would likely be a headwind for Alibaba and its shares as well.

My Conclusion

I believe Alibaba won’t have to do much to report better than expected results for its upcoming third fiscal quarter earnings report: the bar for earnings is low and with top line growth slowing to the low single digits in FQ2’23, the market doesn’t expect much in terms of revenue growth acceleration. Real revenue growth acceleration should be expected for FQ4’23 (Alibaba's March-quarter) which is when the effects of China’s economic reopening are going to be fully represented in Alibaba's financials. Since Alibaba's shares have dropped back to $100 lately and earnings expectations are low, I am rating Alibaba a buy ahead of earnings.