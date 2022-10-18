IAMGOLD: Cote Gold Is Now Over 73% Completed

Feb. 21, 2023
Summary

  • Quarterly revenues came in at a record $330.1 million, up 12.1% from last year's quarter.
  • Attributable Production for 4Q22 was 185K Au oz compared to 153K Au oz produced in 4Q21.
  • Côté Gold project was 73% completed at the end of December 2022.
  • I recommend buying IAG between $2.4 and $2.25 with lower resistance at $1.84.
Gold nuggets against black background

Introduction

Canada-based IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) reported its fourth quarter of 2022 and FY22 on February 17, 2023.

Note: I have followed IAG quarterly since 2014. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on June

Table

IAG Quarterly progress at Cote gold (IAG Presentation)

Table

IAG Schedule Cote Gold (IAG Presentation)

Table

IAG Operational overview 2022 (IAG Presentation)

Chart

IAG Quarterly production per mine 3Q22 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Table

IAG The Gosselin zone adjacent to Cote Gold (IAG Presentation)

Chart

IAG Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading)

For the fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2022, quarterly revenues came in at a record $330.1 million, up 12.1% from the same quarter last year. Net cash from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $66.8 million.

The net earnings attributable to equity holders were minus $0.05. Also, EBITDA was $105.4 million.

Chart

IAG Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Chart

IAG Quarterly Gold production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

IAG 4Q22 Production per mine (Fun Trading)

IAMGOLD's flagship mine is Essakane in West Africa, representing 53% of the company's total output in 4Q22. IAMGOLD posted a consolidated production of 713K Au Oz in 2022, which was above the guidance of 605K to 705K Au Oz.

Chart

IAG Consolidated Yearly Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

IAG Quarterly gold price and AISC history (Fun Trading)

Table

IAG 2023 Guidance (IAG Presentation)

Chart

IAG Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

IAMGOLD has a net debt of $511 million and total liquidity of approximately $434 million as of December 31, 2022. Total cash is now $407.8 million.

Table

IAG Liquidity and Funding (IAG Presentation)

Chart

IAG TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term IAG often and own a long-term position, as I have explained in my article.

Comments

