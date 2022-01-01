VioletaStoimenova

The Financials sector has surprisingly held in there given the strong preference among investors to own long-duration areas like Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The value trade has worked out ok this year despite underperforming growth. It comes after 2022's best relative return for value since 2000.

One recent IPO has simply traded sideways, but there are risks with a key lock-up date in March. Let’s take a closer look at Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG).

Financials Relative Strength Holding Firm

According to Bank of America Global Research, Corebridge is one of the largest life insurance companies in the United States. Historically, it comprised the life insurance operations of AIG. Corebridge offers various life & retirement protection products across four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. Its diversification across market segments, earnings sources, and distribution channels distinguishes it from its peers.

The Houston-based $13.4 billion market cap Diversified Financial Services industry company within the Financials sector trades at a low 1.7 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a 2.2% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The stock also has an elevated 8% short interest. Last week, Corebridge reported operating EPS of $0.88 versus a consensus estimate of just $0.68 while premiums and deposits summed to $8.7 billion, a 2.2% jump from the same period a year ago.

Shares trade at a discount to its peers following the spinoff from AIG last year. With a solid management team and a disciplined capital allocation process in place along with increasingly friendly shareholder activities, the long-term case here is strong. Still, its latest quarterly report revealed that a lower effective tax rate boosted the bottom line along with favorable investment yields. Downside risks include poor stock market performance and lower interest rates.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings having fallen sharply in 2022, but then rebounding by more than 35% this year. Per-share profit growth is then expected to moderate in the mid-to-high teens. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is about on par with what BofA sees.

Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise to $0.92 this year, which would be a more than 4% forward yield. Payouts should then rise at a steady clip through 2025. With low operating and GAAP P/Es and a high yield, I see shares as a strong value here.

Corebridge: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a key IPO lockup date less than a month away. On Monday, March 13, the firm’s IPO shares will be available to be sold by initial holders. That could result in some bearish pressure. After that, the firm trades ex-div on March 16 before its next earnings date of Wednesday, May 10.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With a low valuation on this IPO name, how’s the chart look? Notice in the graph below that shares recently broke an uptrend support line off the December low, and in my technical eye, completed that bearish breakdown by falling to support just under $20. I am also keeping watch on the RSI momentum – there is a downtrend off the late 2022 peak - should that trend break, then shares may look to climb above the February high of $22.

Admittedly without much price history, it’s hard to have a ton of conviction in the price trends but should CRBG rise above the peak from a few weeks ago, then new all-time highs are in play. Long here with a stop under the all-time low likely works from a risk/reward perspective, but that lock-up expiration ahead is a bearish risk. Perhaps waiting until that date passes is a prudent move.

CRBG: A Choppy Stocks Since the Spinoff

The Bottom Line

I am still a buy on Corebridge now. The IPO lockup date is in the offing, and the price action has just meandered in the last few months, but I like the valuation, and long-term investors can own this one for its upcoming earnings growth and low P/E multiples.