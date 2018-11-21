Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyRussia's Putin gives speech following Biden's visit to Ukraine. Ericsson (ERIC) said to axe 1,400 jobs in Sweden. Meta (META) to launch monthly subscription service for Instagram , Facebook - reports. Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Comments