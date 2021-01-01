'No Landing' Scenario At Odds With Fed's Goals

Summary

  • Economically speaking, bullish bets are mounting on a “no landing” scenario, which suggests the economy will avoid a recession entirely.
  • Fed Funds futures are now pricing in a 21% chance the Fed will hike rates by 0.50% at the March meeting.
  • The eventual reversion of the data to economic normality will ultimately result in something vastly different than a “no landing” scenario.

Economically speaking, bullish bets are mounting on a “no landing” scenario, which suggests the economy will avoid a recession entirely. As noted by Yahoo Finance last Friday:

“The newly-coined ‘no landing’ outcome considers a scenario in which inflation doesn’t actually

markets are pricing the no landing scenario where inflation remains a problem

Fed funds futures curve

Fed funds rate

employment

real retail sales

gap between stimulus driven sales and employment

