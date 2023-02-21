P/F Bakkafrost (BKFKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 7:17 AM ETP/F Bakkafrost (BKFKF), BKFKY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.49K Followers

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hogni Jakobsen - Chief Financial Officer

Odd Eliasen - Managing Director of Havsbrun

Conference Call Participants

Christian Nordby - Kepler Cheuvreux

Henrik Knutsen - Carnegie

Hogni Jakobsen

[Starts Abruptly] fourth quarter. My name is Hogni Jakobsen, I am CFO of Bakkafrost. Today I am joined by Odd Eliasen, Managing Director of Havsbrun. We are one person short this morning. Regin Jacobsen will not be joining us today. He had to cancel due to sudden illness in the family. So, he has chosen to stay at home, but I can assure you Regin is fine and the situation is also under control.

So that said, a short summary of the quarter. This quarter has been all-time high when it comes to revenues and also when it comes to operational EBIT per kilo. We had also an all-time high full year in [2020] (ph) with revenues exceeding DKK7.1 billion and an operational EBIT of DKK1.74 billion for the year. Operational EBIT in the fourth quarter was DKK376 million.

And if we look at the operation, we have had similar levels as we had in the same quarter the year before, similar volumes when it comes to harvest and also feed sales; however, higher volumes when it comes to sourcing of raw material where we sourced 46,000 tonne of material in the fourth quarter compared to 27,000 tonne the year before.

Cash flow from operations was positive with DKK382 million, and we had positive margins in the quarter for all segments except the Scottish farming segment.

The Board of Directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting that DKK10.00 per share shall be paid as dividend and the Annual General Meeting is on the 28th of April.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.