Upside Surprise In U.K.'S Flash PMI And Better-Than-Expected January Public Finances Lift Sterling

Summary

  • The dollar is broadly stronger. Sterling is a notable exception after a stronger-than-expected flash PMI and better-than-expected public finances.
  • A slightly-better-than-expected preliminary PMI and hawkish minutes from the recent RBA meeting has done little to support the Australian dollar, which is among the weakest of the G10 currencies today.
  • Nearly all the emerging market currencies are softer today.
  • While mainland Chinese equities and Korea and Taiwan eked out small gains, the other larger Asia-Pacific bourses fell, with Hong Kong and mainland shares that trade there posting the steepest declines.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is giving back yesterday's gains plus some. US equity futures are off 0.6-0.8%.

Overview

Rising interest rates are weighing on risk appetites, and the dollar is broadly stronger. Sterling is a notable exception after a stronger-than-expected flash PMI and better-than-expected public finances. The correlation between higher US rates and a weaker yen is increasing, and

