Commerzbank: Poised For Bullish 2023

Feb. 21, 2023 9:17 AM ETCommerzbank AG (CRZBF), CRZBY
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.92K Followers

Summary

  • Commerzbank announced EUR1.4 billion of profits for FY 2022, more than triple the profitability of 2021.
  • Notably, Commerzbank's strong FY 2022 performance was supported by both topline expansion and cost improvement.
  • Commerzbank's management voiced confidence going into 2023, expecting that a favorable NIM will push profitability even higher.
  • I estimate that, in FY 2023, Commerzbank could likely accumulate between EUR2 billion-EUR2.5 billion of net profits.
  • I anchor my Commerzbank valuation on a residual earnings model, and I calculate a fair implied share price for CRZBF of $16.70.

Commerzbank logo

ollo

Thesis

Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) has closed FY 2022 accumulating EUR1.4 billion of net income. And although the German credit institute continues to operate in a challenging macro environment, Commerzbank management voiced confidence going into 2023 - expecting that a favorable NIM will push

Commerzbank vs SPY 10 year performance

Seeking Alpha

Commerzbank vs SPY 1 year performance

Seeking Alpha

Commerzbank Q4 Reporting - Results

Commerzbank Q4 Reporting

Commerzbank Q4 Reporting - Overview

Commerzbank Q4 Reporting

Commerzbank Q4 Reporting - NII

Commerzbank Q4 Reporting

Commerzbank valuation

Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculation

Commerzbank valuation sensitivity table

Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculation

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.92K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DB, BCS, SCGLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.