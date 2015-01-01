The TJX Companies: Off-Price Remains The Best Bet In Retail

Feb. 21, 2023 9:29 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)
Summary

  • The TJX Companies is set to report quarterly and year-end results on Wednesday, the 22nd.
  • In advance of their release, shares are trading in a narrow range and are up just over 1% YTD. This trails broader market indexes.
  • The stock, however, is up over 20% over the past one year. The markets, perhaps, view shares as fairly valued in light of this.
  • Despite the slow start, the stock is likely to head higher in 2023. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising if the stock hit new record highs during the year.

TJ Maxx"s Parent Company Reports Quarterly Earnings

Chip Somodevilla

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is set to release their Q4FY22 earnings results on Wednesday, February 22.

Heading into the release, shares are off to a muted start in 2023, up just 1% YTD. This compares unfavorably to the broader S&P 500 (

Focused primarily on companies with a time tested business model and a commitment to paying a dividend. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

