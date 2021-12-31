Battalion Oil: Too Debt-Heavy

Feb. 21, 2023 10:12 AM ETBattalion Oil Corporation (BATL)
Laura Starks
  • Battalion Oil Corp. is a $160 million market cap company built from the assets of the former Halcon Resources, which went through bankruptcy in 2019.
  • Its net long-term (and high-cost) debt of $179 million on September 30, 2022, outweighs its current market capitalization of $160 million by 12%.
  • With an amine treater soon online, the company is addressing common Delaware Basin gas quality issues.
Nodding Donkey Beam Pump

tomspix/iStock via Getty Images

Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE:BATL) is a small oil producing company that emerged from bankruptcy (it had been Halcón Resources) in early 2020.

Higher-valued oil production is about half of total production.

Map of Battalion Oil operations

battalionoil.com/about-us/

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

confidence interval for West Texas Intermediate crude oil price

EIA

Henry Hub natural gas price and NYMEX confidence interval

EIA

Chart
Data by YCharts

Battalion Oil Corp logo

energynow.com

Laura Starks
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

