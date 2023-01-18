A Look At 4 Promising Lithium Juniors With Projects In Brazil

Summary

  • Some background on Trend Investing's past success in the lithium sector since 2015. Who will potentially be the next Sigma Lithium?
  • We discuss the lithium projects and the potential of four lithium juniors with projects in Brazil.
  • Risks include exploration and development risks for mining projects and moderate country risks in Brazil.
This article first appeared in "Trend Investing marketplace" on January 20, but has been updated for this article.

Some background on Trend Investing's past success in the lithium sector since 2015

Trend Investing was very early to the electric

Sigma Lithium's stock price chart says it all

Yahoo Finance

Atlas Lithium's portfolio of projects/properties and equity interests

Company presentation

Location map and tenements of the Salinas Lithium Project (LRS original tenements in red, new in orange) updated to show the new 29,940 hectares of tenements expansion in the north

Company news February 8, 2023

Location map and tenements of the Salinas Lithium Project

Company website

The Salinas Project resource definition block model (open with exploration upside)

Company presentation

Updated resource block model as of Feb. 2023

Company news February 26, 2023

Latin Resources timeline targets

Company presentation

Lithium Ionic Claims and New Clesio Claim

Company news February 13, 2023

Investment opportunity summary for Lithium Ionic Corp.

Company fact sheet

Prolific lithium district

Company presentation

The Solonopole Project location map and tenements

Company quarterly report

Solonopole Project - Lapinha area showing high grade lithium and tantalum values recovered by previous explorer's field work in 2017-2018 and focus of current sampling

Company quarterly report

January 2023 Quarterly report highlights

January 2023 Quarterly report

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LATIN RESOURCES [ASX:LRS], LITHIUM IONIC CORP. [TSXV:LTH], ATLAS LITHIUM (ATLX), OCEANA LITHIUM [ASX:OCN], SIGMA LITHIUM [TSXV:SGMA] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Comments

