Marina Demidiuk

Introduction

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. Cara received FDA approval in 2021 for its KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection, the first and only treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with CKD in adults undergoing hemodialysis. Cara is also developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has initiated Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus in patients with advanced non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD) and atopic dermatitis.

Recent events: During the third quarter of 2022, the Cara's partner launched Kapruvia in Europe, while KORSUVA was approved in Canada, Singapore, and Switzerland, with expected approval in Australia. The company also presented data for oral difelikefalin in notalgia paresthetica and plans to discuss a potential pivotal program with the FDA. The proof-of-concept trial for oral difelikefalin in primary biliary cholangitis was discontinued due to slow enrollment, and the Phase 3 program for oral difelikefalin in pruritus associated with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease is ongoing. The Phase 3 program for oral difelikefalin as an adjunctive therapy to topical corticosteroids in atopic dermatitis is enrolling patients.

The following article will discuss oral difelikefalin's prospects in advanced non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.

Financials

Let's first look at Cara's most recent financial report:

Cara Therapeutics had a total of $179.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022, a decrease from $236.8 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to cash used in operating activities. The company reported a net loss of $23.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million for the same period in 2021. Total revenue was $10.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily from collaborative revenue related to profit-sharing revenue from Vifor's sales of KORSUVA injection to third parties. Research and development expenses were $24.7 million, and general and administrative expenses were $6.9 million for the same period. The company expects its cash to fund its operating plan until the first half of 2024.

Data by YCharts

Understanding the Pathophysiology of Uremic Pruritus in Chronic Kidney Disease

Uremic pruritus, also known as CKD-aP, affects up to 50% of patients with CKD, causing systemic and resistant itching that can significantly reduce quality of life. The pathophysiology of uremic pruritus is not fully understood, but several mechanisms have been proposed. Uremic toxins that accumulate in the bloodstream due to decreased kidney function may activate histamine and other pruritogenic mediators, leading to the sensation of itch. Chronic inflammation and pro-inflammatory cytokines may also play a role in the development of pruritus. Other possible mechanisms include changes in skin barrier function, alterations in calcium and phosphate metabolism, and decreased production of endogenous opioids.

Treatment Options for Uremic Pruritus in CKD Patients: A Stepwise Approach

Uremic pruritus is a common condition in CKD patients that often proves resistant to treatment. Management of this condition involves a stepwise approach, which takes into consideration the severity of symptoms and response to initial therapies. The treatment options for uremic pruritus include optimizing dialysis targets, treating hyperparathyroidism, hyperphosphatemia, and hypermagnesemia, using emollients and/or topical analgesics, and administering oral antihistamines, gabapentin, or pregabalin for resistant pruritus. For refractory pruritus, difelikefalin is suggested.

Difelikefalin: Mechanism of Action

Difelikefalin, a novel opioid agonist, has high selectivity for KOR and has been shown to be effective in the treatment of chronic pruritus. By activating KOR on peripheral sensory neurons, it inhibits the afferent transmission of sensory signals to the CNS, and has an immunomodulatory effect. Difelikefalin has been shown to activate KORs on cells of the immune system, leading to a reduction in the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines and a reduction in inflammation. Compared to other opioids, difelikefalin has a minimal effect on the central nervous system and does not cause respiratory depression or sedation.

Intravenous Difelikefalin: A Modestly Effective Treatment for Pruritus in ESRD, with Potential for Growth in the Market

Intravenous difelikefalin (0.5 microgram/kg) has demonstrated modest efficacy in the treatment of pruritus associated with ESRD in several randomized controlled trials. In a pooled analysis of two randomized controlled trials, difelikefalin was shown to be effective in reducing the intensity of pruritus in patients on maintenance hemodialysis with moderate to severe pruritus. The treatment was well-tolerated, and the adverse events were generally mild to moderate in severity. However, due to its intravenous administration, difelikefalin has some limitations, such as the potential for vascular access complications.

Subsequent, intravenous difelikefalin was FDA-approved in 2021. However, difelikefalin's market is relatively small compared to other medications used to treat uremic pruritus due to its recent introduction and limited approval. As a later-line treatment option, it is typically only used after other medications and treatments have failed to provide relief. Nevertheless, as more research is conducted and clinicians become more familiar with difelikefalin's efficacy and safety profile, its market may expand.

Efficacy and Safety of Oral Difelikefalin in Patients with Advanced NDD Chronic Kidney Disease and AD: Results from Phase 2 Trial

The potential market for oral difelikefalin in patients with advanced NDD chronic kidney disease and AD is significant, as pruritus is a common symptom in these patients that negatively impacts their quality of life. The Phase 2 trial for difelikefalin was a 12-week study involving 240 stage III-V CKD patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus, in which the safety and efficacy of three dose levels (0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, once daily) of oral difelikefalin were evaluated against placebo. The primary efficacy endpoint was the change from baseline in the weekly mean of the daily 24-hour Worst Itching Intensity Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) score at Week 12 for any of the three tablet strengths vs. placebo. The 1 mg tablet strength of oral difelikefalin achieved the primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction in weekly mean of the daily WI-NRS scores vs. placebo after the 12-week treatment period. The treatment effect was statistically significant after two weeks of treatment and sustained through the 12-week treatment period. The proportion of patients on the 1 mg tablet strength achieving a 3-point or greater improvement from baseline in the weekly mean of the daily WI-NRS score at week 12 was 72% vs. 58% for placebo but did not achieve statistical significance. Patients on the 1 mg tablet strength showed positive improvements in itch-related quality of life endpoints as measured using self-assessment Skindex-10 and 5-D Itch scales, but did not achieve statistical significance. Oral difelikefalin was generally well-tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with that seen in earlier difelikefalin clinical trials, and the incidence of treatment emergent adverse events (AES) were similar across difelikefalin and placebo groups. The most common treatment emergent AEs reported in >5% of patients in the 1 mg difelikefalin group vs. placebo were dizziness, fall, diarrhea, and constipation.

FDA Approves Phase 3 Program for Oral Difelikefalin in Advanced NDD Chronic Kidney Disease and Pruritus

In April 2021, a meeting took place between Cara Therapeutics and the FDA to review the Phase 2 trial results of oral difelikefalin in NDD CKD-aP and the possibility of a Phase 3 program. Following this meeting, the FDA authorized the inclusion of Stage V pre-dialysis CKD patients in the program. Later, in November 2021, the FDA expanded the patient population to include Stage IV pre-dialysis patients with advanced CKD for a registration program that involves two trials, KICK 1 and KICK 2. Both trials aim to enroll approximately 400 patients with advanced CKD in Stages 4 or 5 and moderate-to-severe pruritus, who are not on dialysis. The primary endpoint for both trials is the proportion of patients who achieve a minimum 4-point improvement at Week 12 from baseline in the worst-itch numerical rating scale (WI-NRS). At the end of Week 12, patients will be randomly assigned to either receive oral difelikefalin or a placebo for 52 weeks. Cara Therapeutics anticipates announcing top-line results in the second half of 2024.

Factors Affecting Difelikefalin's Success in Phase 3 Trial

The phase 2 trial of difelikefalin did not reach statistical significance in the proportion of patients achieving a 3-point or greater improvement from baseline in the weekly mean of the daily Worst Itching Intensity NRS score at week 12. This suggests that the 3-point threshold used in the trial may not have been sensitive enough to detect a true difference in the drug's effectiveness compared to the placebo.

The phase 3 trial uses a higher 4-point threshold, which may be more sensitive in detecting a significant difference in the proportion of patients achieving a clinically meaningful improvement in pruritus. This may result in a smaller proportion of patients meeting the endpoint, but a larger difference between the treatment and placebo groups, potentially leading to statistical significance being achieved. However, other factors such as sample size and variability may also impact the ability to detect a significant difference.

One potential challenge for difelikefalin's success in the phase 3 trial is the difference in patient population between the two trials. Phase 2 included patients with stage III, IV, or V CKD, while phase 3 only includes advanced stage 4 and 5 CKD patients not currently on dialysis. Advanced stage 4 and 5 CKD patients not currently on dialysis may be more difficult to treat for pruritus reduction, as they are more likely to have severe and persistent pruritus. Additionally, they may have multiple comorbidities and take multiple medications, which can complicate treatment and potentially reduce the effectiveness of the study drug.

Another factor to consider is the inclusion criteria of "inadequate response to current or prior topical treatments (including emollients) for pruritus prior to screening" in the Phase 3 trial, which was not present in the Phase 2 trial. This may result in a more treatment-resistant patient population in the Phase 3 trial, potentially impacting the efficacy of the drug and its generalizability to the broader CKD population.

Difficulty in Predicting Phase 3 Success and Limited Marketability of Difelikefalin

The differences in trial protocols between Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of difelikefalin make it challenging to determine the likelihood of success for the drug in advanced CKD patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus who are not on dialysis. The change in the primary endpoint, the use of a higher threshold, and the inclusion criteria of inadequate response to topical treatments in the Phase 3 trial could impact the drug's efficacy and generalizability to the broader CKD population.

Moreover, if difelikefalin gains FDA approval based on Phase 3 data, the changes in inclusion criteria from Phase 2 to Phase 3 could limit the drug's marketability. It may only be utilized for resistant or refractory pruritus due to the existing treatment paradigm. Thus, while difelikefalin may prove to be effective in reducing pruritus in advanced CKD patients not on dialysis, its potential market may be limited to a specific subset of patients.

Conclusion

In general, I am not a fan of Cara Therapeutics' risk/reward profile, even though the market does not seem to overvalue it. KORSUVA is unlikely to generate significant revenue for Cara due to its limited usage and lack of differentiation from cheaper, more established drugs. Additionally, I have doubts about the clinical, regulatory, and market prospects of difelikefalin (oral & intravenous). While they do have other prospects in the pruritus market, such as atopic dermatitis, indications outside of CKD are likely to face similar challenges. Therefore, my current recommendation for Cara Therapeutics is to "Sell", and investors should exercise caution when it comes to pivotal CKD-related pruritus.