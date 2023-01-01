Oversold-Overbought Watch: S&P 500 Index - February 21, 2023

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.87K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index has rebounded sharply off its previous low in October, closing up 14% on Feb. 17 since October’s trough.
  • The market could continue to rally, of course.
  • Running the numbers based on rolling 1-year return suggests there’s still a fair amount of bounce potential left in the market’s recent bounce.

Standard & Poors in NY

mixmotive

The low-hanging fruit has been picked. Casual observation suggests as much. The S&P 500 Index has rebounded sharply off its previous low in October, closing up 14% on Friday (Feb. 17) since October's trough.

The market could continue to

Oversold-Overbought Watch: S&P 500 Index - February 21, 2023

Oversold-Overbought Watch: S&P 500 Index - February 21, 2023

Oversold-Overbought Watch: S&P 500 Index - February 21, 2023

Oversold-Overbought Watch: S&P 500 Index - February 21, 2023

Oversold-Overbought Watch: S&P 500 Index - February 21, 2023

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.87K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.