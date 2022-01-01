Molina Healthcare Is Still Appealing In The Face Of Medicaid Redetermination

Feb. 21, 2023 10:42 AM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)
InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.19K Followers

Summary

  • MOH retains a growing premium revenue outlook despite the slowing membership base catalyst.
  • It continues to secure multi-year contracts as its operational footprint expands.
  • It has a controlled MCR which supports margin expansion, snowballing into a growing EPS.
  • This stock is fundamentally appealing and reasonably priced near support.

Document with title medicaid eligibility.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is a FORTUNE 500 company that provides managed healthcare services to low-income individuals and families, including those who are eligible for Medicaid. It continues to remain attractive with its growth initiatives, expanding into

MOH: Weekly Chart

MOH: Weekly Chart (Source: Author’s TradingView Account)

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.19K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MOH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.