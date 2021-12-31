Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is a large-scale, Latin America-based integrated zinc producer having assets in Peru and Brazil. NEXA's recently published Q4 2022 results disappointed us in terms of non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04, despite a healthy 15% YoY increase in revenues (Q4 2022 revenue=$780 MM). The positive YoY revenues were primarily attributable to higher sales volumes that were met with lower average prices for zinc and related products.
This article will highlight particular aspects of NEXA's business model that have an element of risk. It will also discuss the company's financial and operational performance during FY 2022 together with the key challenges faced by the company. This should help us decide whether NEXA is an attractive investment from a growth perspective. Let's get into the details.
NEXA has two operating segments; mining and smelting. The mining business comprises five fully operational underground mines and another underground mining project. Likewise, the smelting business comprises three zinc smelters. The table below highlights the key features of these business operations.
NEXA's business model is robust regarding the diversification of assets and the nature of operations. The company also benefits from product diversification through the following categories:
What are the risks in NEXA's business model?
Any slowdown in China's economic growth that is not offset by increased demand or reduced supply from other regions could have an adverse effect on demand for our products or commodity prices and result in lower revenues, cash flow and profitability.
Note that we have quoted certain instances from the 2021 Form 20-F to highlight those risks that are significant in the prevailing macroeconomic business environment, due to the unavailability of Form 20-F for 2022 (expected in March 2023).
NEXA's FY 2022 revenues of $3,034 MM saw a healthy ~16% increase, YoY (FY 2021 revenues=$2,622 MM). Q4 2022 revenues clocked in at $780 MM (Q4 2021: $678 MM). The company's CEO stated regarding these results,
The fourth quarter of 2022 marked my first full year as CEO of NEXA, where I focused on increasing efficiency across our organization. We deployed a set of initiatives and new ways of working, which streamlined our cost base...
The table below shows that despite a notable upside in YoY revenues during Q4 and FY 2022, NEXA's gross profit, net income, and EPS witnessed a stark decline, on a YoY basis. These facts contradict the above statement of the company's CEO which otherwise implies an improvement in NEXA's cost performance during 2022. On that note, it's worth mentioning that NEXA's mining business recorded a whopping 34% YoY increase in consolidated cash cost net of by-products (from $0.21/lb in 2021 to $0.28/lb in 2022). Likewise, the smelting business saw an 18% YoY increase in consolidated cash cost (from $1.13/lb in 2021 to $1.34/lb in 2022). The higher YoY cost performance is attributable to inflationary pressures in 2022.
The company's other key financial performance metrics including CAPEX of $381 MM (2021: $508 MM), total cash of $516 MM (2021: $763 MM), and net debt of $1,161 MM (2021: $962 MM) all showed a downtrend on a YoY basis. Besides, the company ended the year with negative free cash flows of ~$246 MM.
Things looked a bit better on the operational front though. The mining segment delivered impressive performance in terms of concentrate production. Look at the table below.
|Metal in Concentrate
|Guidance Range - 2022
|Actual Production - 2022
|Comment
|Zinc
|287-318 kT
|296 kT
|Met guidance
|Copper
|28-35 kT
|33 kT
|Met guidance
|Lead
|46-55 kT
|57 kT
|Exceeded guidance
|Silver
|8.6-10 Moz
|10 Moz
|Met guidance
Interestingly, NEXA was able to meet the consolidated production guidance despite failure to meet guidance for the Aripuana project. Moreover, the company's smelting business also surpassed expectations as noted below.
|Metal Sales
|Guidance Range - 2022
|Actual Production - 2022
|Comment
|Zinc metal
|528-551 kT
|578 kT
|Exceeded guidance
|Zinc oxide
|37-39 kT
|40 kT
|Exceeded guidance
Apart from the risks highlighted in an earlier section, some other challenges could impact NEXA's operational and financial performance during 2023. We discuss these key challenges below.
1) Outlook for 2023 and beyond: The thing that bothers me is that despite exceptional production numbers from both business segments together with improved YoY revenue performance, the company's cost and bottom-line profitability remained unimpressive during 2022. Interestingly, the company's 3-year production guidance (2023-2025) for the mining segment reveals an overall uptrend. Nonetheless, the problem of YoY higher production costs is expected to persist. Look at the charts below.
There are mixed expectations for the smelting segment. Metal sales volume is expected to witness a slight decline from their 2022 levels (but remain steady forthwith for the next 3 years). Meanwhile, smelting cash costs are likely to improve in 2023. Look at the charts below.
Based on the above discussion, I believe the key growth catalyst for the future is not 'increased production volume' from the mining business segment nor 'increased metal sales volume' from the smelting business segment. These factors do help to uplift the operational outlook but the company should focus on cost reduction if it were to improve its bottom-line profitability, going forward.
That said, I see that mining cash costs are expected to jump from $0.28/lb in 2022 to $0.49-0.54/lb in 2023 (guidance range), while smelting conversion costs are anticipated to increase from $0.26/lb in 2022 to $0.29-0.32/lb in 2023 (guidance range). Hence, I don't expect any significant improvement in the company's overall financial performance during 2023, on a YoY basis. These expectations are further echoed by the fact that the 2023 revenue forecast is lower than the 2022 actual revenues, as shown in the chart below.
Another potential problem is the weather conditions at the Brazilian assets. The Vazante project is located in the Minas Gerais State of Brazil which is one of the coldest regions in the country and receives the most rain during the November-March period. During Q1 2022, heavy rainfall resulted in partial flooding of the lower levels of the Vazante underground mine, thus limiting production to ~60% of its nameplate capacity. The Aripuana project is located in the State of Mato Grosso which receives the most rain during the October-April period. In 2022, heavy rainfall caused operational stoppages and power outages at the site of the Aripuana project. In my view, heavy rainfall during peak monsoon seasons could disrupt operations at NEXA's Brazilian assets which have relatively attractive mining dynamics compared with their Peruvian counterparts (more on this later).
3) Depressed zinc prices: As noted earlier, only a small portion of NEXA's zinc sales are made at spot prices. Nonetheless, the prevailing zinc prices and the expectation of zinc's price outlook impact the price agreed upon in contracts with third-party customers. During 2022, zinc prices witnessed a multi-decade high of ~$4,500/ton before witnessing a reversal trend following global macroeconomic concerns stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. At present, zinc prices are in the range of ~$3,000/ton. Higher average zinc prices supported the company's revenues during 2022. On the flip side, lower average zinc prices are likely to adversely impact NEXA's revenues during 2023, on a YoY basis.
4) Division of Resources: Another potential problem that I see is the division of resources between NEXA's Peruvian and Brazilian assets. Based on the information in Table-1 above:
NEXA is a top zinc producer in Latin America. Even though I expect the company's FY 2023 performance to be affected by multiple risks/challenges that we've discussed in detail above, I expect things to improve over the medium-to-long term due to the expected Aripuana ramp-up to nameplate capacity by H2 2023. In my view, greater resource production from promising Brazilian assets will benefit the company over the long term.
Additionally, the company has a ~$110 MM exploration program (for 2023) to increase the expected life of the mines, and to better define the underlying mineral resource at its mining assets. The company's liquidity position remains strong despite a total outstanding debt of ~$1,669 MM since structured debt repayments will begin at least 4 years from now. Look at the company's debt profile below.
Finally, the company has maintained a dividend yield of ~5% during the last 12 months which is a moderate yield to appeal to an 'income' investor. A special dividend of $0.18/share was approved by NEXA's Board this month, and the company anticipates possible additional dividend payment during H2 2023. It's pertinent to mention here that NEXA has consistently paid dividends during the last 5 years.
Nonetheless, considering the risks in NEXA's business model, its operational and financial performance during 2022, production and cost guidance for 2023, as well as the metal price outlook (especially zinc prices), I conclude that NEXA's share price is unlikely to deliver any significant growth in the near term unless the company improves its cost performance, or there is a notable increase in zinc prices from the current levels. Otherwise, the share price is likely to oscillate within the range of $6-7.50. That said, I believe the NEXA stock is a 'hold' at least in the near term (next 12 months).
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments