EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) benefits from a revival in manufacturing in the U.S., Federal government subsidies to the electric vehicle ("EV") markets, and the semiconductor industry. The company had a record order backlog of $7.1 billion at the end of Q3 2022. The dividend yield is too low for income seekers. The company has outperformed the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VOO) by a wide margin over the past year. The stock is overvalued at its current price of $151. The stock has run up a lot, and any market volatility increase may present a buying opportunity.

Good growth and predictable margins

EMCOR's revenue grew by 12.1% or about 10.8% organic growth in Q3 2022. The company's U.S. Construction and U.S. Business Services segments were solid. The U.S. Construction segment grew revenues by 14% y/y in Q3. The company received substantial project awards from data centers, semiconductors, and fire protection. EMCOR's U.S. Building Services segment achieved a 14% y/y growth in revenue despite a tough comparison to the previous year.

The recently passed Federal government subsidies for the semiconductor industry and the infrastructure bill may be spurring an investment and construction boom in the U.S. These subsidies are aiding the efforts to re-shore manufacturing in America, given the geopolitical tensions with China. EMCOR's strength in its business could last the next few years as more of the infrastructure comes online in various sectors of the economy. Unsurprisingly, the company beat its earnings estimate by $0.06 for Q3 2022. But, the analysts may have caught up with the company and potentially revised the EPS target high for Q4 2022. Analysts estimate the company will earn $2.29 in GAAP EPS in Q4 and $7.77 in 2022. The company continues to grapple with inflationary pressure and supply chain disruptions. So, these external factors may negatively affect the company's earnings. The earnings release is scheduled for February 23, 2023.

The company averaged gross margins of 14.3% over the past decade (Exhibit 1). The company experiences minimal variation in its gross margins since the standard deviation is 0.9% or 90 basis points. The company benefits from an industrial construction boom that should allow it to sustain or expand its gross margins. Since March 2020, the company has averaged a quarterly gross profit of 15.13% (Exhibit 2). The company has averaged operating margins of 4.6% over the past decade, while its quarterly operating margins have improved since 2021, now averaging 5.3%.

Exhibit 1:

EMCOR Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 2:

EMCOR Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

EMCOR's solid balance sheet

It is rare to find a company in the U.S. industrial sector with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2x. EMCOR Group, Inc. carries low amounts of debt. This low debt may be in the company's best interest, given that it operates in the cyclical industrial construction sector. The company carried about $424.3 million in total debt and had $$403.8 million in cash and short-term investments (Exhibit 3). After accounting for cash, the net debt is $20.5 million, a low debt level (Exhibit 3).

Over the past four quarters, the company generated EBITDA cash flows (sum of operating income, depreciation, and amortization [D & A]) of $643.6 million (Exhibit 4). Based on this EBITDA cash flow, the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 0.65x, indicating low debt levels.

EMCOR has grown its dividend quickly since 2020, from $0.32 to $0.54 per share in 2022. But, the company's yield has been low, mostly below 1%, over the past decade. The stock's dividend yield is too low at 0.4% when the risk-free U.S. 2-year Treasury yields 4.6%.

Exhibit 3:

EMCOR Net Debt and Q/Q Change in Debt (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 4:

EMCOR Quarterly EBITDA Margin (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Price momentum and valuation

EMCOR Group, Inc. stock has returned 31% over the past year, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VOO) has dropped 6.8%. The stock has lost momentum over the past three months, with a return of negative 1%. The company had a total return of 315.6% over the past ten years, while the S&P 500 Index (SP500) returned 225.4%.

The company trades at a forward GAAP PE of 19.4x compared to its five-year average of 17.6x. The PEG ratio, which adjusts the P/E ratio for the growth in earnings, is 1.7x, indicating that the stock is overvalued. A discounted cash flow model estimates the equity value of shares at 150.99 (Exhibit 5). This model assumes a short-term and long-term growth rate of 5% with a free cash flow margin of 3.5% and a discount rate of 10%. The company has grown its annual revenue by 5.5% since 2012. But, this revenue growth rate has high variability with a standard deviation of 5.6%. The 3.5% free cash flow margin is the company's average over the past decade, with a standard deviation of 1.8%. If inflation settles at 2%, which is the target set by the Federal Reserve, a 5% revenue growth rate may be a reasonable assumption. Based on this model, EMCOR Group, Inc. stock looks fully valued.

Exhibit 5:

EMCOR Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Assumptions, and Calculations)

The stock has a beta of 1.12, indicating that the stock is more volatile than the market. The market has been on an upswing since the beginning of the years. Since the stock is fully valued and has had a good run over the past year, it may be best to wait for market volatility to lower this stock. The beta of 1.12 predicts that the stock will fall further than the market during a sell-off. For every 1% change in the S&P 500 index, the EMCOR could change by 1.12%.

Selling Covered Calls may generate good income.

Buying the stock at these prices may not be suitable for investors. But, investors who have considerable gains on the stock may sell covered calls to generate an income. The March 17 $160 call last sold for $0.80, 0.5% yield (Exhibit 6). The stock would have to regain momentum and rise another 5.8% from its current price. Investors can sell the call after the release of its earnings in February. But, the stock could drop if the company misses its earnings estimates. There is some interest in the March 17 $135 put, suggesting some investors predict or hope for a pullback in the stock over the next month, a potentially bearish signal.

Exhibit 6:

EMCOR March 17 Call and Put Option Prices (E*Trade)

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a well-managed company in the electrical and mechanical construction space. The stock is priced for perfection, and any disappointment in its earnings may harm it. The stock is overvalued based on the valuation metrics and fully valued based on a discounted cash flow model. A covered call strategy may generate good income for investors. It may be better for new investors to refrain from chasing EMCOR Group, Inc. stock.