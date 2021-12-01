JuSun

Smaller REITs have some advantages over larger REITs. This includes having the value of hindsight into attractive property sectors as well as being able to source deals that move the needle due to their smaller size.

This brings me to the fast up and coming net lease REIT, Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT), which may be a good portfolio diversifier for those seeking both income and growth.

EPRT has done rather well for investors since my last bullish take on the stock last month, rising by 7.4%, and far surpassing the 2.7% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) during the same time.

While EPRT is no longer the table-pounding bargain that it was back in October of last year, I highlight why it's still a solid choice for those with a long-term horizon, so let's get started.

Why EPRT?

EPRT is a self-managed REIT that owns and manages single-tenant net leased properties with long-term leases. At present, it has a portfolio of 1,653 freestanding net lease properties and is well diversified by geography, with a presence in 48 states.

What sets EPRT apart from its net lease peers such as Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) is its sale-leaseback focus on the middle market, a sector that's highly fragmented with smaller regional tenants. This usually comes with higher cap rates due to lower competition from institutional players.

EPRT's once closest public peer was STORE Capital (STOR) before it went private in an all-cash transaction. Similar to STOR, EPRT also gets unit-level financial reporting from the vast majority (98.5%) of its tenants, enabling them to address tenant profitability issues before they become bigger problems (i.e. defaulting on rent).

In addition, EPRT is also similar to STOR in that it has long weighted average lease term of 14 years, sitting above the ~10 year average for most net lease REITs. EPRT's portfolio is diversified across 350 tenants across 16 industries in the service sector, making them e-commerce resistant.

In fact, service and experiential real estate makes up 93% of EPRT's annual base rent. As shown below, EPRT's portfolio is comprised of essential and everyday sectors like medical/dental, early childhood education, car washes, convenience stores, and quick service restaurants.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, EPRT's portfolio appears to be overall healthy with a 99.8% portfolio leased rate, and tenants have a strong 4.2x unit-level rent coverage. Moreover, EPRT benefits from strong existing relationships, as 85% of its deals are sourced through repeat business from the tenant base.

During Q4 alone, EPRT closed $328 million worth of deals at an attractive 7.5% weighted average cap rate. This compares favorably to EPRT's cost of equity, which comes to 6.4%, based on the forward P/FFO of 15.7. Moreover, EPRT's favorably low weighted average cost of debt of 3.3% brings down the weighted average cost of capital (when averaged with equity).

EPRT also carries a strong balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x, sitting well below the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies for REITs. It also has plenty of liquidity, which stands at $700 million, comprised of cash on hand and availability on its revolving credit facility.

Importantly, the EPRT raised the dividend twice last year, and it's well-covered by a 71% payout ratio. This is based on $1.56 FFO per share generated during 2022, which grew by an impressive 13% last year.

Admittedly, EPRT is no longer as cheap as it was during the fall of last year. However, I still find it to be reasonably attractive at $25.89 with a forward P/FFO of 15.7. This assumes a long-term FFO/share growth rate of around 5%, which management guided for in 2023, and this equates to total annual returns of around 10% including the dividend.

EPRT could also reasonably achieve a higher growth rate considering its smaller size and strong balance sheet, which could potentially push total returns in the low-teens in some years. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $26.15.

Investor Takeaway

EPRT is an attractive total return play for investors looking for income from a well-run net lease REIT. The company has a well-diversified portfolio with a sale-leaseback focus on service and experiential real estate in the middle market, making it e-commerce resistant.

Moreover, EPRT carries a strong balance sheet and plenty of liquidity while generating attractive investment spreads compared to its cost of capital. Lastly, while EPRT is no longer cheap, the stock is reasonably priced at present for potentially strong long-term income and returns.