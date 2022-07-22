Will Energy Investors Suffer From The 'Kremlin Gremlin' This Year?

Feb. 21, 2023 11:57 AM ETBYDDF, BYDDY, COP, CVX, DIA, ENB, ENB:CA, EOG, PSX, PXD, QQQ, TSLA, VOO, XLE, XOM, OIL, USO, UNG, GAZ12 Comments
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.77K Followers

Summary

  • The energy sector was - by far - the best performing sector of the market during the 2022 bear-market.
  • Much of that was due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions placed on Russia by the United States and its Democratic and NATO allies.
  • However, damage to the global economy due to the tangential effects of the war, primarily high energy and food inflation, could be a headwind for energy investors going forward.
  • Energy investors face a duel between China re-opening demand vs. high-inflation, higher interest rates, and slowing global growth.
Youth Groups Protest Ukraine Intervention With Human Chain At Russian Embassy

Youth Groups Protest Putin's invasion of Ukraine With Human Chain At Russian Embassy

Omer Messinger/Getty Images News

As most of you know, the price of oil skyrocketed after Putin's decision to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24 of last year (see graphic below). As shown below, Brent crude - which already was recovering from the depths of the global pandemic - jumped from $94/bbl on Feb. 23 to $128/bbl on

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.77K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP, CVX, PSX, XOM, ENB, VOO, DIA, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.