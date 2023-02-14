Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Konstantinos Kosmidis as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Epiximages

Thesis

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) may seem like a good addition to a diversified portfolio of someone seeking exposure to foreign dividend-paying stocks. The TTM dividend yield is high and the ETF targets low-volatility stocks while attempting to further decrease overall volatility via currency hedging. It also excludes US stocks and, thus, avoids potential portfolio overlapping. But the fund's features won't alleviate some concerns.

One of them is that there's no sufficient evidence to suggest that the yield is sustainable. To be fair, however, the same applies when it comes to proving that it is unsustainable. Another issue is the risk of capital erosion. LVHI has been issued for quite a while but has yet to develop a price trend. It's only up 7.19% since inception.

Assuming that the investor would not reinvest any of the distribution proceeds, they may enjoy a high dividend yield but at the cost of shrinking their principal in the long run.

For these reasons, I believe that an investment in LVHI would not be prudent right now. However, a longer track record may change my thesis, so I intend to keep track of this ETF.

What does LVHI Do?

LVHI was issued by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor LLC back in 2016 and is listed on CBOE under "LVHI". It's co-managed by Franklin Advisers Inc. As of February 14, 2023, the fund had about $325 million in assets under management and a daily volume of approximately 82,600. Its expense ratio is 0.4%. Now, without getting too technical, I'll explain what this ETF's approach is, so the rest of the analysis makes sense to you.

In one sentence, LVHI focuses on non-US equities in developed markets around the world with a high dividend and low volatility. Because it attempts to replicate the performance of the LVHINR Index, we'll need to take a look at the latter's methodology.

The selection process is as follows:

The index screens for stocks within the MSCI World ex-US IMI Index that offer a high dividend yield, have been profitable in the last four quarters, and are expected to remain so for the future four quarters based on the consensus earnings forecast of analysts (this in an attempt to ensure a sustainable dividend yield).

It then calculates a composite "stable yield" score, ranking higher the stocks that are relatively less volatile in their price and earnings (it measures price volatility using the daily standard deviation in the past 12-month period and earnings volatility based on the realized earnings of the last 3 years and the projected earnings in the upcoming 2 years).

The "stable yield" score is also adjusted downward and upward for stocks listed in countries with relatively high and low interest rates, respectively (in an effort to reflect the currency hedging costs).

Last, the index maximizes the score by calculating the optimal weights (subject to concentration limits mentioned below, as well as liquidity and turnover criteria).

Concentration limits: 2.5% for stocks, 25% for sectors, 15% for countries, 50% for geographic regions, and 15% for REITs.

Components are reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. Additionally, exposure to foreign currencies is hedged through monthly FX forwards. Currently, the ETF's largest exposure is in Japan (15.72%) with the U.K. constituting its second largest allocation (12.78%). Additionally, it currently holds 110 stocks, with the biggest exposure to Rio Tinto (RIO) (5.93% aggregate allocation) as it's dual-listed (Rio Tinto Ltd. and Rio Tinto PLC), Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (OTCPK:JPHLF) (2.83%), and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCPK:BMWYY) (2.7%).

Performance

Let's begin our analysis by briefly examining this ETF's performance. The issuer has a table on the fund's webpage that presents LVHI's returns through various time frames, assuming that all distributions are reinvested:

Franklin International Website

7.02% is a decent annualized return since inception, considering the volatility restraints and the hedge costs. Mind that the fund's fees have been accounted for here. But here's the thing. Some investors may think that assuming that the distributions are reinvested is the correct way to examine the performance of a dividend-paying ETF. But it's only correct if it reflects reality.

In reality, if you intend to reinvest all distributions in the fund to realize a better return, why wouldn't you consider all sorts of other ex-U.S. developed markets ETFs that don't pay dividends? Obviously, because you don't intend that when you're interested in an ETF like LVHI. You're looking for income, not capital growth.

This is why I interpret such performance tables as misleading for the purposes of an income-seeking investor. Therefore, I prefer to isolate dividends from market price data. I believe this is a more sober approach with an ETF like LVHI that distributes all dividends and capital gains.

LVHI vs. LVHD

Now, it's worth noting that LVHI is the international cousin of the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD). LVHD has the same strategy but with a focus on U.S. dividend stocks. If you're at least partially attracted to LVHI because of the international exposure, skip this section. But if you're indifferent to that feature, a quick comparison is in order...

Based on LVHD's ~$1 billion in AUM, there's no doubt that there is demand for low-volatility dividend-paying stocks with a high yield. LVHD was issued in 2015, about 8 months before LVHI did and if you had bought it at inception, your position would be up by almost 60%, excluding distributions. LVHI is only up about 8.4% since its inception date. However, LVHI's distribution yield is much higher (and has been for quite a while).

Data by YCharts

If you're attracted by the superior performance of the LVHD, then I suggest you read another SA contributor's recent article on it for further research. If, however, you have eyed the higher distribution yield of LVHI, then the next logical step is to examine how sustainable it is...

High Dividend Yield, but Unpredictable

LVHI may have a TTM 7.7% yield, but distributions have been erratic:

Seeking Alpha

The TTM yield is partly based on that irregularly large distribution you see at the end of 2022. One would naturally have no confidence that their future yield on cost will reflect the current yield for long, if at all. But we should also take into account that because of the fund's price performance (which has been underwhelming since inception), the yield has actually not deviated much from the current one:

Seeking Alpha

In fact, it never got below 7% for as long as the ETF has been run. Therefore, I don't have any valid reason to doubt the current yield's sustainability. At the same time, the track record is too short to allow me to reasonably confirm that the yield is sustainable. The same problem applies to its price performance...

No Long-Term Trend in Sight

As we said before, the price performance of this ETF has been underwhelming. But it's only fair that we compare it with the performance of its two closest competitors; WisdomTree International Hedged Dividend Growth (IHDG) and Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility (IDHD).

Currently, there doesn't seem to exist any ETF that follows the exact same index or at least the same strategy as LVHI. Therefore, to best interpret the performance, keep in mind two things: IHDG doesn't follow the low-volatility rule like the other two and IDHD doesn't currency-hedge while the others do.

Data by YCharts

Unsurprisingly, IHDG outperformed LVHI by a great margin. Since LVHI's inception (as it's the youngest ETF of the three above), its price increased by 7.19%, while IHDG returned almost 50% and IDHD is down by 3.88%. This flattish price performance is why I don't believe that LVHI will preserve your capital in the long run if you don't reinvest any portion of the distributions. A more defined trend could have alleviated this concern. The track record isn't too short, but the 2020 crash doesn't help here. All I can assume is a slowly declining price. On the bright side, every other high-yielding ETF's price trend is southbound. This ETF's price isn't. So, I would be interested to keep track of LVHI in the long term.

Risks

Let us now summarize the risks:

Concentration Risk

LVHI currently has a 5.93% portfolio exposure to Rio Tinto and this is problematic for its yield as there isn't any well-defined distribution trend on Rio Tinto's part:

Seeking Alpha RIO Dividend History Page

The same goes for Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. to which LVHI has a 2.83% exposure:

JPHLF Dividend History Page (Seeking Alpha)

Its third-largest holding is Bayerische Motoren Werke with a 2.7% allocation and it too falls short when it comes to distribution predictability:

Seeking Alpha BMWYY Dividend History Page

Though I think that LVHI's index does well to measure dividend stability based on profitability, a defined trend of growing dividends is an important criterion that would help me ignore the large exposure to these 3 stocks.

Unsustainable Dividend Yield

Because the distribution history doesn't present any trend of increasing distributions, I am inclined to think that there's a danger the current yield won't be sustainable. It's true that the dividend yield has been high since inception, but the track record is short. A growing distribution trend exhibits more confidence than a steadily high yield. To ignore the lack of the first, I would need a longer time frame for the latter.

Principal Erosion

As you noticed above, the price performance record of LVHI doesn't provide us with a trend. Coupled with the fact that the performance has been flattish since the fund's inception, this is a good reason to believe that the risk of a shrinking principal is high. This is a problem that afflicts many high-dividend ETFs. With most, however, the price has been in a steady decline for years. LVHI doesn't have that. So though I may have my doubts regarding this ETF's ability to preserve my capital, I cannot dismiss it that easily. For this reason, I intend to keep track of this ETF's performance.

All in all, less exposure to companies with unpredictable distribution growth and a longer track record may help me become bullish on LVHI. For now, I can't recommend it for inclusion in anyone's portfolio.

Verdict

Theoretically, this ETF would work well as a component of a dividend portfolio that seeks exposure to foreign developed markets. In practice, however, I don't have any good reason to believe that it will. Given the uncertainty regarding its price performance and dividend yields, I don't think an investor looking for a stable dividend and capital preservation at the same time should be interested in LVHI right now. But you may have a reason to think otherwise. So, please, leave a comment below to share your opinion with me.

I would also love to know your thoughts on this article! I'll make sure to answer every comment.