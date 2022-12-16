Energy Transfer Preferred Nears Yield Bump

Vlae Kershner profile picture
Vlae Kershner
1.64K Followers

Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP has three series of preferred units that are converting from fixed to floating-rate payments.
  • The yields are on track to approach or exceed 10%.
  • ET.PD appears to be the best value.

Industrial pipelines and valves on sunset sky background, banner.

muhammet sager

An operating theory for 2023 is that the Fed is having a hard time slowing core inflation and will have to raise the Fed funds rate above 5%. This seems to be bearing out.

By coincidence, a bunch of

This article was written by

Vlae Kershner profile picture
Vlae Kershner
1.64K Followers
I am a 35-year stock market investor, MBA, and retired reporter and editor for the San Francisco Chronicle. I also was a featured investor with the investment app Netvest. My primary style is a mix of growth and income, with attention to special situations.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET.PC, ET.PD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.