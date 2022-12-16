muhammet sager

An operating theory for 2023 is that the Fed is having a hard time slowing core inflation and will have to raise the Fed funds rate above 5%. This seems to be bearing out.

By coincidence, a bunch of fixed-rate preferred issues that date from the 2010s are switching from fixed payments to ones that float with short-term rates. I've previously written about such preferreds from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

Let's consider an issuer that will pay higher floating rates than the big banks, the master limited partnership Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Energy Transfer owns crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the midcontinent. It also has gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the U.S., fuel distribution, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. Its assets exceed $105 billion.

ET has three series of $25 reference-price cumulative preferred units, summarized in this chart:

Ticker Original Coupon Dividend Recent price Yield Float/call date Terms ET.PC 7.38% 1.84 24.34 0.0756 5/15/2023 Fixed to floating LIBOR+4.53% ET.PD 7.62% 1.91 24.41 0.0782 8/15/2023 Fixed to floating LIBOR+4.738% ET.PE 7.60% 1.9 24.22 0.0784 5/15/2024 Fixed to floating LIBOR+5.161% Click to enlarge

As you can see, ET.PE offers the most generous floating-rate distributions but won't make the change until May 2024. ET.PC changes soonest but offers the lowest rate. ET.PD is in the middle. Their prices remain relatively equal.

ET.PD offers a floating rate 0.208% higher than ET.PC and makes the change in August, so that's the one I'll focus on. By the middle of 2024, ET.PE, with its yield 0.423% higher than ET.PD, should have the highest price, but by then interest rates may have fallen.

A complicating factor is that the reference index, three-month LIBOR, is going away as of June 30.

The prospectus for the D issue states:

"if the calculation agent determines that three-month LIBOR has been discontinued, then the calculation agent will determine whether to calculate the relevant distribution rate using a substitute or successor base rate that it has determined in its sole discretion is most comparable to three-month LIBOR, provided that if the calculation agent determines there is an industry-accepted successor base rate, the calculation agent will use that successor base rate." (Similar clauses appear in the prospectuses for the C and E issues).

The "industry-accepted successor base rate" selected by the Fed is the Secured Overnight Finance Rate, which tends to lag LIBOR. Recently, LIBOR was at 4.87% and SOFR 4.55%.

Using SOFR, ET.PC would pay a floating rate of 8.98%, ET.PD 9.29%, and ET.PE 9.71%. The yield of the latter, based on the $25 reference price, could top 10% if rates rise as expected.

Given that the current yields are in the 7% range, one might expect the price of all three securities to rise well above $25. However, there is significant risk the issues will be called since ET may be able to obtain cheaper financing. The preferred issues are rated Ba2 by Moody's with a positive outlook.

As long as the prices remain under $25, there is no risk of a loss from a call; in fact, there would be a small capital gain in addition to the distributions.

Other Risk Factors

A major risk is that if there is a recession and the Fed lowers short-term rates, distributions will decline and the price of the units will go south. This does not seem likely in 2023, but investors should be prepared to be nimble.

Another threat is that there will be an energy bust and the company will suspend payments. This fear arose during the COVID-19 crisis of 2020 when energy demand collapsed. The price of ET.PD briefly dipped into the 8's. However, it soon bounced back as it became clear distributions were not threatened.

This risk seems minimal. The distribution on ET's common units was recently raised to an annualized level of $1.22 (9.48%), and is covered by cash flow 2 times. Unless the common distributions are eliminated, preferred distributions must be paid in full.

One factor to consider is that because Energy Transfer is a master limited partnership, taxes are reported via Schedule K-1. I hold the C and D units in an IRA where they are not directly taxed and have never had a problem with the Unrelated Business Taxable Income (UTBI) rules, but unwelcome complications are possible, especially for larger and non-U.S. investors. See the prospectus for details.

Conclusion: All three Energy Transfer LP preferred series are undervalued below $25 and constrained from going several points higher only by call risk. Among them, ET.PD seems to be the best choice for now since it pays a better rate than ET.PC and takes advantage of high short-term rates in 2023.