Sasol Limited (SSL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 11:04 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL), SASOF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.5K Followers

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tiffany Sydow - Vice President, Investor Relations

Fleetwood Grobler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Hanré Rossouw - Chief Financial Officer

Riaan Rademan – Executive Vice President, Mining

Priscillah Mabelane - Executive Vice President, Energy

Brad Griffith - Executive Vice President, Chemicals,

Conference Call Participants

Chris Nicholson - RMB Morgan Stanley

Adrian Hammond - SBG

Operator

Tiffany Sydow

Good morning, and welcome to Sasol Limited's Financial Year 2023 Interim Results Presentation. Thank you for taking the time to listen to our announcement. Our speakers today are Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO of Sasol; Hanré Rossouw, Chief Financial Officer.

In today's presentation, Fleetwood will cover the business performance, the financial performance will be covered in more detail by Hanré, and Fleetwood will conclude with a brief update on our ESG progress and Future Sasol. You will then have an opportunity to ask your questions in our Q&A session, which commences afterwards.

I'd now like to refer you to our forward-looking statement, which is summarized on the slide. This contains important information regarding statements that are made in this presentation. Please have a look at it in your own time.

I will now hand over to Fleetwood to commence the presentation.

Fleetwood Grobler

Good day, everyone. And welcome to our interim financial results update for 2023. For the past 6 months, we again been living through a period of extraordinary volatility. During that time, we've had several key factors, notably the oil price that have continued to be supportive. However, other factors such as feedstock costs, chemical prices and slowing demand created substantial headwinds.

We've also faced ongoing challenges in our South African business, both within and beyond our control. All of these factors combined for a complex

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.