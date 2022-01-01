Stock Market Mid-February Chart Storm (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Higher inflation and higher interest rates remain a headwind.
  • International stock market indices are doing better than major U.S. stock market indices.
  • There is a case for the continuation of the downtrend or a new uptrend.

President Biden Meets With Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell At White House

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

In this article we will review economic data, the bond market, commodities, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), stock market charts, market sentiment, and other information to determine if we are about to start an uptrend or

Indices Charts

S&P 500 Mid Cap Small Cap Chart (Author )

CPI MOM

CPI Month Over

PPI MOM

PPI Month Over Month (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics )

Retail Sales

Advanced Retail Sales (U.S. Census Bureau)

10 year

U.S. 10 year Treasury (Author )

2 year

U.S. 2 year Treasury (Author )

Yield curve

Inverted Yield Curve (Guru focus)

HYG LQD IEF Chart

HYG LQD IEF Chart (Author )

IEF/LQD Chart

Ratio Treasuries to Investment Grade Corporate (Author )

Commodities Chart

Commodities Chart (Author )

Crude Oil

Crude Oil Futures Chart (Author )

CRB Index

Thompson Reuters Core Commodities CRB Index (Author )

DXY

DXY - Dollar Index (Author )

Indices

Stock Market Indices (Author )

NDX SMH & Ratio

NASDAQ 100 and Semiconductors (Author )

RSP EWMC EWSC

Equally Weighted Indices (Author )

Net new highs

S&P 500 and Net New Highs (Author )

Equally weighted discretionary to staples

Equal Weighted Discretionary to Staples (Author )

Up down volume

Ratio UP Volume to DOWN Volume (Author )

S&P 500 and HYG Chart

S&P 500 and High Yield Chart (Author )

SPX DJT

S&P 500 and Dow Transportation Index (Author )

Corporate Bond Index and S&P 500

Corporate Bond Index and S&P 500 (Author )

SPX & VIX

S&P 500 and VIX Chart (Author )

VIX Term Structure

VIX Term Structure (VIX Central)

Sentiment

AAII Sentiment (AAII)

Market Exposure

NAAIM Market Exposure (NAAIM)

UK German French indices

UK Germany France Stock Market Indices (Author )

XJO TSX BMV

Australia Canada Mexico Stock Market Indices (Author )

20+ years experience investing in stocks, ETFs, real estate and other financial instruments. My career background before devoting myself full time into investment was in risk management for major US financial institutions. I plan to write about investment opportunities that are not common knowledge or have not been covered recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information sharing and not investment advice in any manner.

