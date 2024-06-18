Armada Hoffler: A Diversified Investment Grade Yield

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.26K Followers

Summary

  • Armada Hoffler is paying out a 5.6% yield on its common shares that's well covered by FFO.
  • This has been on an upward path since it was cut by 50% in the pandemic.
  • Whilst the preferreds offer a yield on cost that's 180 basis points higher than the commons, I'd expect them to underperform in the medium to long term.

Virginia Beach Town Center

DenisTangneyJr/iStock via Getty Images

Office REITs, once a non-controversial REIT asset class in the pre-pandemic era, suddenly found themselves seemingly faced with existential dread after the pandemic. Working from home had more thoroughly entered the national lexicon to discombobulate office occupancy rates and

Chart
Data by YCharts

Armada Hoffler Properties 6.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

QuantumOnline

Armada Hoffler 1-year performance of commons versus preferreds

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.26K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.