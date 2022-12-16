The Future Is Here - Baidu Is A Strong Buy

Feb. 21, 2023 12:29 PM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Marketplace

Summary

  • Baidu continues excelling in AI technologies, and the company's "Earnie Bot" provides significant revenue growth and profitability potential.
  • Baidu also has the top search platform in China and has a booming cloud business.
  • Furthermore, the company's robotaxi fleet keeps expanding.
  • Baidu's earnings are coming up, and the company should not disappoint.
  • With a $50 billion valuation, Baidu's stock can appreciate severalfold in the next few years and could be one of the best Chinese stocks to own for the next decade.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

China"s Baidu Forges Ahead With Driverless Robotaxis

Kevin Frayer

Despite owning about 85% of China's mobile search market, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is much more than the country's top search engine. Baidu remains on the cutting-edge of AI, and its stock price surged as it revealed its

BIDU

BIDU (StockCharts.com )

China search (mobile)

China search (mobile) (gs.statcounter.com)

China search (all platforms)

China search (all platforms) (gs.statcounter.com )

China cloud

China cloud (canalys.com)

EPS

EPS (SeekingAlpha.com )

EPS

EPS (SeekingAlpha.com )

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • Our Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement our Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn an extra 40-60% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Own Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now, and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
40.52K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIDU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.