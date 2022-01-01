CSW Industrials: Near-Term Headwinds, But Good Medium-Term Prospects

Feb. 21, 2023 12:32 PM ETCSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)
DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
1 Follower

Summary

  • CSWI's revenue and margins should benefit from the pricing actions in Q4 FY23 and FY24.
  • The moderation in inflationary cost pressure should benefit the margins in FY24.
  • CSWI stock is trading at a lower valuation compared to its historical levels.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome DzD Analysis as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Close-up View Of Air Conditioning Outdoor Units In The Backyard

onurdongel

segment distribution

CSWI's segment distribution (Created by DzD Analysis using data from CSW Industrials)

end markets

CSWI's end markets (Created by DzD Analysis using data from CSW Industrials)

margin data

CSWI's gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin (Created by DzD Analysis using data from CSW Industrials)

segmentwise margin

CSWI segment adjusted EBITDA margin (Created by DzD Analysis using data from CSW Industrials)

This article was written by

DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
1 Follower
I'm a mechanical engineer and using my expertise to research companies in the industrial sector. I am passionate about stock market. Previously contributed under GS Analytics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.