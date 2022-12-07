ZIM Integrated Is A Hold

Summary

  • Freight rates are now equal to their pre-pandemic levels.
  • However, the decreasing pace of freight rates is not as high as before, and I predict the pace to remain relatively stable in the following months.
  • As charter rates have dropped alongside freight rates, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. can remain profitable.
  • The cash structure and capital structure of ZIM improved in 2022, and the company is financially healthy.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is a hold.

Port of San Pedro in Los Angeles CA with San Vicente Bridge in the Long Beach area with shipping containers stuck at harbor

Jorge Villalba

In the past month, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) stock price increased by 20% as container shipping freight rates stopped decreasing as sharply as before. Freight rates are now below their pre-pandemic levels, and according to the not-strong

Figure 1 – Drewry World Container Index

www.drewry.co.uk

Figure 2 – Container freight rates for trade routes from Shanghai

www.drewry.co.uk

Figure 3 – Net capacity growth of container shipping and container transport volume growth

www.fitchratings.com

Figure 4 – ZIM’s capital structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 5 – ZIM’s cash structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 6 – ZIM’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 7 – ZIM’s risk ratio

Author (based on SA data)

As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

