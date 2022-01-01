The world's largest omnichannel SSP (Supply side advertising platform) operator- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will publish its Q4 results on the February 22, post-market hours. In this article, we'll focus on a few important themes that investors should be mindful of ahead of that event.
Magnite's financial outlook over the next 12 months doesn't look too compelling. Whilst the business is on course to deliver 20% growth levels at the revenue, EBITDA, and EPS levels for FY22, in FY23 it won't see any operating leverage with EBITDA growth (flat growth), and EPS growth (+3%), coming in lower than revenue growth, which will also only be in the single-digits (7.5%).
Investors should also note that MGNI's long-term EBITDA margin target is between 35-40% but the FY23 numbers will likely drop well outside that range, by 250bps (much of this will be H1 weighted, on account of higher tech stack costs linked to running two separate CTV platforms during client migrations)! Even if FY24 should see a bounce back to the target range, note that it will still be lower than what was seen in FY21.
However, investors should also consider that a couple of years back, Magnite had an elevated EV (Enterprise value) of just below $7bn; a 33% correction in the EV since then, suggests that much of the weakness in the financials is already factored in. So much so, that the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (based on FY23 numbers) looks very favorable. Indeed Magnite's current multiple of ~13x represents a 34% discount over its 5-year average multiple of ~20x.
On the technical front as well, things are looking fairly promising for MGNI. We can see that between August to October 2022, Magnite built a base between the $6-$8 levels (area highlighted in yellow). Then in November, we saw a big breakout followed by a brief pullback till mid-Jan. In effect, the base formation had coalesced into a bullish flag pattern (area highlighted in green). Now ahead of earnings results, we've seen some more bullish momentum come through with the stock now intriguingly perched just below the $15 levels, a zone it failed to clear multiple times in Q1-22. Clearly, that's a tricky terrain to overcome, and the ability to break from there will depend on what MGNI can deliver during the Q4 earnings event. If Q4 can serve as a useful catalyst, note that there does not appear to be any major resistance until the sub $20 levels.
MGNI's allure is also boosted by the fact that it offers good risk-reward relative to its peers from the Russell 2000. Despite the recent rise, note that the relative strength ratio comparing Magnite and the Russell 2000, is still around 50% lower than the mid-point of its life-long range.
