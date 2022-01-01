Magnite: Key Discussion Points Ahead Of The Q4 Results

Feb. 21, 2023 1:13 PM ETMagnite, Inc. (MGNI)
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Magnite reports Q4 earnings on February 22.
  • We highlight the important themes surrounding Magnite.
  • We also touch upon the financial outlook, valuations, and technicals.

Binge watching the favorite TV show

Rainer Puster

The world's largest omnichannel SSP (Supply side advertising platform) operator- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will publish its Q4 results on the February 22, post-market hours. In this article, we'll focus on a few important themes that investors should be mindful

Earnings beat / miss

Seeking Alpha

Ads dont impact streaming

Magnite

Net leverage ratio

Quarterly Presentation

Working capital turnover ratio

YCharts

Buyback yield

YCharts

EBITDA margin %

YCharts

Decline in EV

YCharts

EV/EBITDA

YCharts

Weekly chart

Investing

MGNI:IWM

Stockcharts

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.12K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.