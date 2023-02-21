JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 12:17 PM ETJELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Q4 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Armstrong - Vice President of Investor Relations

William Christensen - Chief Executive Officer

Julie Albrecht - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

John Lovallo - UBS

Matthew Bouley - Barclays Capital

Philip Ng - Jefferies

Michael Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Rehaut - J.P. Morgan

Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Truman Patterson - Wolfe Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the JELD-WEN Holding Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to James Armstrong, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

James Armstrong

Thank you and good morning. We issued our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings release this morning and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations portion of our website, which can be found at investor.jeldwen.com. We'll be referencing this presentation during our call.

Today, I'm joined by Bill Christensen, Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Albrecht, Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn it over to Bill, I would like to remind everyone that, during this call, we will make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our earnings release and provided in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

JELD-WEN does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements, including the guidance we are providing with respect to certain expectations for future results. Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures which we believe

