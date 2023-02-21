Walmart Inc. (WMT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 12:31 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 21, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steph Wissink - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Doug McMillon - Chief Executive Officer

John David Rainey - Chief Financial Officer

John Furner - President and CEO of Walmart U.S.

Judith McKenna - President and CEO of Walmart International

Kath McLay - President and CEO of Sam's Club

Conference Call Participants

Oliver Chen - Cowen and Company

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Chris Horvers - JPMorgan

Michael Lasser - UBS

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Karen Short - Credit Suisse

Robbie Ohmes - Bank of America

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

Greg Melich - Evercore ISI

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Walmart's Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Steph Wissink, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Steph, you may now begin.

Steph Wissink

Thank you, and welcome to our Q4 fiscal '23 earnings conference call. Joining me today from Walmart's home office in Bentonville, our CEO, Doug McMillon; and CFO, John David Rainey. We'll follow a similar format to prior calls, where Doug and John David will share their thoughts on the quarter, year and year ahead. Following, we'll open the call to your questions. For the Q&A portion, we've asked our segment CEOs to join, including John Furner from Walmart U.S., Judith McKenna from Walmart International and Kath McLay from Sam's Club.

Today's call is being recorded, and management may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from

