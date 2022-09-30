Warner Bros. Discovery Still Has Room To Run

Feb. 21, 2023 1:34 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)
Luc Boesch-Powers profile picture
Luc Boesch-Powers
5 Followers

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery has been one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 this year, up 50.00%.
  • Still, we believe analysts have not adequately priced in the amount of value set to be generated under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav.
  • The company's combined streaming service set to launch in Spring 2023 will drive top-line growth through significantly increasing average revenue per user.
  • WBD's forthcoming advertising video on demand service will increase revenue, through advertising and driving increased HBO Max subscribership, as well as lower the cost of operating the HBO Max platform.
  • We believe Warner Bros. Discovery has upside of 16.88% to 101.7%, with our DCF valuations ranging from $16.88 to $30.09.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Luc Boesch-Powers as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 - Show

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment

Comparable Companies Analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery

S&P Capital IQ

Reconciliation of EV to Share Price

Author's Calculations

Operating Model Assumptions For Warner Bros. Discovery Inc

Author's Calculations

Projections of Warner Bros Discovery Inc Free Cash Flow

Author's Calculations

Cost of Capital Calculation for Warner Bros Discovery Inc

Author's Calculations

Calculation of Firm Value for Warner Bros Discovery Inc

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Luc Boesch-Powers profile picture
Luc Boesch-Powers
5 Followers
Freshman at Indiana University, Kelley School of Business.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.