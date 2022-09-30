Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Luc Boesch-Powers as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Business Overview and Investment Thesis

It's no secret that Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 this year, up 50.00% since January 1st. Investors have been increasingly encouraged by President and CEO David Zaslav's plans to build a "lean and mean" entertainment company that fully monetizes the company's exceptional content library. Still, with this being said, we still believe investors have yet to price in the magnitude of value that it set to be created from Zaslav's changes.

We expect price hikes from the soon-to-be combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service, as well as the launch of the company's advertising video on demand (AVOD) service will drive top-line and bottom-line growth in excess of analyst expectations. For these reasons, we believe Warner Bros Discovery has upside of 16.88% to 101.7%, with our valuations ranging from $16.88 to $30.09. Hence, we recommend that investors BUY shares of WBD common stock.

Company Overview

Warner Bros. Discovery is an American media company headquartered in New York, New York. The company was formed in 2022 through AT&T’s tax free spinoff of WarnerMedia, which was subsequently merged with Discovery Inc. The company’s business can be divided into three main segments: studios, networks, and direct-to-consumer (DTC), which contribute 30%, 50%, and 20% of WBD’s FY2022 expected revenues, respectively. While the Studios segment primarily consists of Warner Bros Pictures, the third oldest film studio in the world, the Network segment owns a vast array of properties including HBO, TBS, CNN, and Discovery. The DTC segment consists of the $15.99/month HBO Max streaming service and the $6.99/month Discovery+ streaming service, which are expected to have 25 million and 80 million subscribers, respectively, at the end of FY2022 according to Bloomberg.

Growth Catalysts

Post-Merger Growth in ARPU

In Spring 2023, the company is set to merge HBO Max and Discovery Plus onto one unified platform. In early February, the Wall Street Journal broke that Discovery+ would remain as a standalone service for $6.99/month; however, most Discovery+ content will still be migrated onto the combined platform.

According to Bloomberg, analysts only expect revenue in WBD’s DTC segment to increase 9.67% in FY2023, largely driven by a 10.07% increase in total DTC subscribers. However, we expect revenue growth well in excess of this because the combination of the Discovery+ and HBO Max services will allow the company to increase average revenue per user (ARPU) through migrating Discovery+ subscribers to HBO Max, and implementing a substantial price increase for the HBO Max service. Surprisingly, price increases historically have not been fully priced into streaming stocks until they happen; on the days after announcing its two most recent price increases in January 2022 and October 2020, Netflix (NFLX) stock increased 1.25% and 3.7%, respectively. On WBD’s 3rd quarter conference call, JB Perrette, head of streaming video for WBD, noted that “internationally, our wholesale and retail ARPUs are meaningfully lower than the market leaders” – which “spells opportunity … for growth on ARPU internationally.” Still, even in the US, HBO Max’s expected FY2023 domestic ARPU of $11.60 is 30% lower than that of Netflix ($16.48) according to Bloomberg.

Launch of AVOD Service

Warner Bros Discovery is set to launch a separate advertising video on demand (AVOD) service in 2023, following in the footsteps of other companies like Comcast (Peacock) Paramount and Roku. According to WBD President and CEO David Zaslav, “[t]he entire [WBD] library shouldn’t be on HBO Max – and paid for by HBO Max.” This forthcoming service will decrease costs and provide an additional source of revenue for WBD, while having a minimal impact on customer churn for the HBO Max service.

Such a service would allow the company to grow sales by reaching a larger total addressable market, as free, advertising-enabled content is the most accessible to consumers. According to nScreen Media, ad revenue in 2023 for virtual linear channels will eclipse $4.1 billion, up from $2.1 billion in 2021. While analysts expect DTC advertising revenue to grow 50.62% from $407.62 million in FY2022 to $614.25 million in FY2023 according to Bloomberg --largely due to growth in HBO Max's ad-supported tier-- we expect growth well in excess of this figure due to the launch of this new AVOD service.

Furthermore, giving consumers a free window into the Warner Bros. Discovery content ecosystem will enhance platform visibility and fuel subscriber growth for the far more lucrative HBO Max service.

Growth in Free Cash Flow

Through fully monetizing WBD’s intellectual property base by increasing ARPU for the company’s combined streaming service and adding an AVOD product, WBD should bring in more free cash flow in FY2023 than current Bloomberg estimates of $4.57 billion. This free cash flow can be used to pay down part of the approximately $13 billion in debt the company has due before 2025 -which is the company’s current plan- or return capital to shareholders on an accelerated timeline.

Valuation

I. Comparable Companies Analysis

Using an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.64x, based on the valuations of comparable companies, WBD shares will trade at $30.09 per share by the end of 2023, implying 101.7% upside. The EV/EBITDA valuation relies on Capital IQ consensus Q3 2022 NTM EBITDA of $10.50 billion, which was used to reach an implied enterprise value of $122.09 billion.

II. Discounted Cash Flows

Implied share prices of $16.81 per share and $20.62 per share were generated from a discounted cash flows (DCF) valuation, using the exit multiple method and the perpetuity growth method, respectively. These valuations imply 12.67% and 38.20% upside, respectively. Both valuations were reached using a weighted average cost of capital of 9.56%, based on a cost of equity of 15.88% and an after-tax cost of debt of 5.67%, both sourced from Bloomberg.

Our free cash flow projections were driven by an operating model, with key assumptions based on historical averages and Bloomberg analyst consensus estimates for FYs 2022-2027.

Investment Risks

Consumer Slowdown

If the economy and broader consumer spending continue to deteriorate in the next year as the Federal Reserve’s sharp rate hikes start to fully take effect, WBD’s profitability could be negatively impacted. Advertising, a business area that is both highly profitable and highly economically sensitive, comprises 22.2% of WBD’s projected FY2023 revenue. At the Citi 2023 Communications, Media, and Entertainment Conference, WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said “I think it's fair to say that trends have also not gotten better, if anything, gotten worse through the course of the Fourth Quarter from a U.S. ad market perspective.” Moreover, as a company that sells a fundamentally discretionary service, entertainment, any economic slowdown could hurt the company.

High Debt

While just 1% of the company’s debt is variable-rate, WBD is still highly levered with an estimated 4.98x net debt/EBITDA ratio for FY2022. About $13 billion out of the company’s $53.5 billion in total debt is due before 2026. Investors’ expectations that WBD can repay the majority of this debt –and avoid refinancing at unattractive rates– rests on the expectation that the company can more than double their free cash flow from an estimated $2.82 billion in FY2022 to $6.19 billion in FY2024.

Conclusion

Despite its strong performance so far in 2023, we believe Warner Bros Discovery stock still has gas left in the tank. Specifically, analysts have not adequately priced in the company's expected growth in ARPU from its planned combined streaming service, as well as the growth potential of WBD's forthcoming AVOD service. Both of these initiatives will also drive growth in free cash flow, which will allow the company to de-lever and return capital to shareholders on an accelerated basis. Investment risks consist of a possible consumer slowdown, as well as the company's high debt load.

Using three separate valuation methods, we reached implied valuations between $16.88 and $30.09 per share, with upside ranging from 16.88% to 101.7%. Hence, we recommend that investors buy shares of Warner Bros. Discovery.