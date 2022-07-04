3 Dividend ETFs I Am Greedily Buying In 2023

Feb. 21, 2023 2:02 PM ETCHIX, MA, V, VEU, VFH, PSTVY, PSBKF
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
7.78K Followers

Summary

  • In 2023, most of the market's interesting opportunities are in dividend-paying sectors.
  • Tightening has a negative effect on the value of high growth opportunities.
  • In the meantime, the Fed is likely to do one or two more small rate hikes.
  • All of these factors favor value and dividends.
  • In this article, I will explore three high-dividend ETFs I'm greedily buying in 2023.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers Semiannual Monetary Report At Senate Hearing

Powell's rate hikes make cheap dividend stocks more appealing compared to growth stocks.

Win McNamee

In 2023, I’m greedily buying up dividend stocks. That includes several high quality exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that offer decent yields at low cost. Right now, my individual dividend stocks

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
7.78K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XIU, VFV, CHIX, TD, BAC, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.