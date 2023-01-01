Genco Shipping: Dividend Play With Upside Potential

Henri Suutari profile picture
Henri Suutari
11 Followers

Summary

  • Genco Shipping's strong dividend yield of 11% builds a solid base for the investment case here.
  • The upside potential in market capitalization is a good option for investors.
  • Low debt levels decrease risk in a high interest rate environment compared to Genco's industry peers.
  • A good strategy and a management team with a long history in the company and industry make Genco a stable player in the dry bulk market.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Henri Suutari as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Geared bulk carrier close up

Adriana Romanova

Map showing drybulk trade routes

Global drybulk trade (Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Corporate presentation)

Genco's strategy slide

Strategy (Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Corporate presentation)

FCF and dividend payments

Free cash flow and dividends (Author)

stock market ratios

Ratios (Author)

chart showing debt level development for Genco

Genco's debt development (Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Corporate presentation)

dry bulk operators leverage in one table

Dry bulk shipping leverage comparison (Seaborne Capital Advisors)

chart showing revenue gross profit and net profit for Genco

Top and bottom line (Author)

chart showing baltic dry index development

Baltic Dry Index (Tradingview.com)

chart showing revenue and COGS

Revenue and COGS (Author)

net operating cash flow

Net operating cash flow (Author)

DCF model

DCF-model -95% growth estimate (Author)

DCF

DCF-model 0% growth estimate (Author)

This article was written by

Henri Suutari profile picture
Henri Suutari
11 Followers
Henri Suutari is an independent stock analyst interested in traditional industries such as maritime shipping, commodities, and real estate. As an analyst, I aim to understand the company, its operations, and its positioning in the marketplace in as detail as possible. I have an undergraduate degree in Finance and Accounting, and I am pursuing a Master's degree in Auditing. As my day job, I work as an associate auditor. All opinions and comments are solely my own and do not represent any organization I may be affiliated with.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GNK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not a financial advisor and is not in a position to suggest the purchase of any securities.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.