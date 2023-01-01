CAE: Top Industrial Pick With Intriguing Valuation

Feb. 21, 2023 2:48 PM ETCAE Inc. (CAE), CAE:CA
Off His Game
Summary

  • CAE continues to see strong billings and operating margin improvement in multiple segments of the business.
  • Civil aviation is leading the way with a return to capacity in training centers and solid flight simulator sales.
  • Valuation is very reasonable with solid expected growth in coming years and significant debt reduction.

Seat and controller in cock pit of flight simulator

Panlop/iStock via Getty Images

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (CAE:CA) is a strong mid cap industrial company headquartered in Canada, with expertise in training and flight simulation. CAE recently reported its second straight quarter of strong results, with investors moving back into

CAE Tailwinds 2023

CAE investor presentation (CAE 2022 investor presentation)

Off His Game
I have worked professionally in Finance in the Canada for many years. I am focused on Canadian stocks, Technology and growth stocks. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I focus on Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I also buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - the market moves faster than ever.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

