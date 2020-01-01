Keith Lance

(This article was originally written for my Inside the Income Factory members and released 2/20/2023.)

Focusing On Income: The Rationale and the Expectation

Statistics show that the average annualized equity return over the past 100 years has been about 9% or 10%. That's what you would have earned if you bought a well-diversified portfolio of stocks and just held them, through "hell and high water" as they say, reinvesting and compounding the dividends. (I plan to use 10% as the equity target in our examples, because it's simple and easy, but practically speaking I'd be delighted to achieve a range of 8%-10% total return over the long term.)

In reality, the typical investor doesn't actually achieve the "equity average." Many of them try to beat the average by engaging in market timing, which works for a small minority of investors, but results in lost opportunities for most of them, who end up being out of the market when upturns begin, and end up scrambling to get back in afterwards. Other investors deliberately try to hedge or limit their volatility and downside risk by buying lower-yielding assets that drag down their long-term returns.

For example, suppose an investor has all their assets in an S&P 500 index fund, one that has earned about 10% per annum over the long term for investors who sat tight through all the ups and downs. But then imagine that investor decides to put 25% of those assets in a combination of cash, Treasury bills and bonds, in order to stabilize or hedge against stock market volatility. Interest rates have moved a lot in the past couple years, and the jury is out as to where they will end up in another year or so. But for discussion's sake, let's assume that the average rate on the 25% of "hedging assets" that this hypothetical investor holds is 3%.

With 75% in an S&P 500 index fund earning the long-term average of 10%, and 25% in "safer, more stable" assets earning 3%, the investor's blended return would drop down to 8.25%. That's still pretty good. Had the investor gone the 60% equity/40% bond and cash route that many professional portfolio managers utilize or recommend, the blended return would have been more like 7.2%. Both results are not all that bad, but the differences in both cases over several decades would be enormous, compared to what the total return would have been if the investor had not tried to offset price volatility, most of which they would most likely not even remember a few years later.

My point is not to criticize other investors, but rather to point out that:

(1) If you want to earn the 10% average return that equity has actually returned over the past century or so, you have to invest 100% in equity, which few investors actually do, given their attempt to avoid the volatility that comes with being 100% in equity.

(2) In short, actually being 100% in equity and sticking to it faithfully through all kinds of markets is really hard and many investors don't have the stomach for it.

I have learned this lesson myself over many decades of investing, which is why I evolved to a strategy that I eventually came to call the Income Factory®, although other writers and commentators who have embraced similar strategies and "income methods" have labeled them in a variety of ways. It is based on a couple very simple principles:

"Total Return" is the sum of both the cash distributions (or dividends) received from an investment, plus the gain or loss in value (measured both as market value and net asset value in the closed-end fund world).

But "math is math" and therefore a 10% cash yield plus 0% growth equals a 10% Total Return just as much as a 0% cash yield and 10% growth, or anything in between (e.g. 5% and 5%, 2% and 8%, etc.).

Therefore by investing in high yield securities and "creating your own growth" by reinvesting and compounding the distributions, you can achieve an "equity return" just as effectively as picking growth stocks that pay very small distributions and waiting for them to provide the growth by increasing their stock prices.

Both strategies - "equity growth" and a high-yielding income-focused approach - can get you to the same place in the long run. The difference is that focusing on the income, for many of us, is psychologically and emotionally easier to stick with through thick and thin (e.g. through market downturns like 2022), because of the "river of cash" and our ability to see our income continue to grow even when the market is tanking.

Equity growth strategies are harder to stick with, because when the market is down there's so little cash flowing in to ease the pain. That's why so many investors end up (a) cashing out (in whole or in part) during market downturns, "moving to the sidelines," and regretting it later, or (b) investing in lower-yield hedging assets (cash, bonds, etc.) that may cushion the fall in prices, but at the cost of depressing the overall return.

So those are the two basic choices that I see for long-term investors seeking an "equity return." I never claim that income investing is a better strategy, merely that it's the easier one for me to follow, psychologically and emotionally. The longer I've been doing it, the more I've come to appreciate the value of the income stream my portfolio (my "factory") is creating, and to focus less and less on the market value of the assets creating that stream. In fact, being able to see market downturns as "opportunities" where you can grow your income faster than ever by reinvesting at bargain prices, is a really big help in keeping your cool during those downturns.

By viewing my investment portfolio as a "factory" that produces an "output" consisting of a growing stream of cash, I have come to see myself more like investors in real estate or other businesses whose owners focus on the incomes their businesses produce, and not on what their enterprises' resale value would be, if in fact they were to try to sell them.

Implementation

Once we accept the idea that we're going to aim for current yields that are high enough, in and of themselves, to provide a full "equity return," and not spend a lot of energy worrying about whether the asset grows much (or at all) over time, it opens up a whole new set of investment choices for us.

In the equity world, investments that pay yields of high single digits (7%, 8%, 9% or so) or double digits are generally suspect, often for good reasons. That's because a corporate yield at that level may be a sign of trouble, where the market has brought the stock's price down because it anticipates a cut in the company's earnings and dividend, and the dividend cut just hasn't happened yet. So the high yield merely indicates a dividend that is "living on borrowed time."

But that doesn't mean that all high yields should be suspect. Many industries, like utilities, real estate, infrastructure, shipping, and other "hard" assets, routinely pay higher but supposedly stable yields, and pitch themselves primarily to income investors who want most of their return in the form of income and are willing to settle for less growth.

Meanwhile in the credit world, we find asset classes like high yield bonds, corporate loans, collateralized loan obligations, and specialized firms like BDCs (business development companies) that invest in loans and other corporate credit, and typically pay yields in the high single digits and even higher.

It's these high-yielding credit categories, plus the higher-yielding equities, that are the most attractive candidates for an income-focused strategy. We should note that the higher yields available in asset classes like credit, utilities, REITs and other higher yielding stocks are normal for these markets and not a sign of dangerous outliers, as they typically are in most of the corporate world. So when commenters on Seeking Alpha say things like "never trust a yield over 7 or 8%," just remember that they're probably people whose only experience is with the narrow growth-stock world.

In fact, despite their yields being much higher than typical equity yields (the S&P 500 only yields about 1.5%), credit investments are less risky than stocks (although many investors don't recognize this). That's because with debt, all the issuer has to do is survive and repay the debt. They don't have to grow their revenue, income or dividend or any of the things a company has to do to make its stock increase in price. A company can be a laggard in terms of market share and growth, last in its industry, see its stock tank, etc., but as long as it stays in business and pays its creditors, then we as credit investors get paid and are happy.

What's true is that these high-yielding asset classes are generally more complex, less liquid and more thinly traded than the typical stock universe. That means their prices may be more volatile for purely idiosyncratic reasons (i.e the low trading volume), and there also may be a "complexity premium" in their yield that does not reflect additional risk nearly so much as it reflects the fact that there is less demand for them from mainstream investors who don't have the sophistication or experience to understand them or accept the volatility that comes with owning them.

All these things work in our favor by pushing up the yield and ultimate return, once we accept an income-focused, "show me the cash" mind-set where we are focused on the cash distributions as our source of total return, and not so worried about the price volatility.

Taxes: We should note that, in designing such a strategy, investors may need to consider taxes. If investing in an IRA or tax-deferred vehicle, investors can buy whatever asset classes they want to, since they won't be taxed ever (if a Roth IRA) or until they distribute from a regular IRA, so they can go for a maximum rate of compounding (i.e. go for the highest yields). However in a taxable account, there can be some trade off between the highest yields, which are often credit assets that pay interest which is taxed at ordinary rates, and slightly lower yields from equities (common stocks and preferred stocks) that are taxed at qualified rates (0%, 15% or 20%, depending on your overall income level). The decision gets even more complicated during periods like last year when the asset classes taxed at the lowest rates (i.e. stocks) were, for the most part, not earning any money.

An ideal vehicle for owning these types of asset classes is the closed-end fund ("CEF"). Because CEFs are, obviously, "closed-end" it means they're not subject to withdrawals by holders who can demand to be cashed out at par anytime they want, like open-end fund holders. You buy CEFs on the market from existing owners, and you sell them on the market when you want to cash out of your shares. That means the market price you pay to buy, or receive when you sell, is set by the market, and need not (and seldom does) reflect the actual net asset value ("NAV") of the shares.

That means as an investor you have the advantage of being able to wait until the right moment to buy the shares of a fund, ideally when it's selling at a discount from its NAV. When we manage to do that, we then benefit from having more assets working for us than we actually paid for. It also means the fund manager has the freedom to buy attractive but often thinly traded, illiquid assets, knowing that they won't be forced to sell them when they don't want to (like when the market is down) in order to satisfy redemption requests from shareholders, since there aren't any redemption requests.

Hence, we, as investors, can buy CEFs knowing that there won't be "runs on the fund" (as there have been with open-end funds) during periods of market panic or crashes, etc. The price of the fund may go down, as we have seen happen with many of our funds over the past year, but the assets inside the fund are essentially "safe and sound" and still able to crank out their cash distributions. In fact, during periods like that, as we have seen in credit markets over the past year, the funds can often earn higher yields than ever since they get to turn over their portfolios and re-invest incoming cash at bargain prices and yields (in the same way that we do with our own portfolios).

Return Expectations

Just because the average equity return over the past century has been in the 9%-10% range, and we set that as our target, that doesn't mean we will actually achieve it.

A whole range of things - economic policy generally, interest rate levels, inflation rates, geopolitics, etc. - will influence what an "equity return" is in the future. Mohammed El-Erian, former CEO of PIMCO, utilized the term "New Normal" back in the 2008/2009 financial crisis to underscore the fact that the level of investment returns rises and falls with macro-economic realities and expectations. I have been pleased that many of our credit asset classes have paid us such generous yields over the past year that we have been able to reinvest and build our incomes at rates exceeding 10%. But I think it would be naive to expect such yields to continue indefinitely, so we need to set our expectations realistically.

Given the discounts that many of our funds have sold at over the past year, and the additional discounts at which the assets held by many of those funds have been marked-to-market in loan, bond and CLO markets (among others), it's not surprising many funds have been able to pay yields even higher than 10%, up through the low and mid teens.

I do not expect yields at such elevated levels to be sustainable for the long term, given the likelihood that rates will eventually come back down and the discounted prices in credit markets will eventually shrink as well. For those of us who are reinvesting all or most of our distributions, it really doesn't matter much if a 13% or 14% distribution contains a few percentage points of capital erosion (i.e. "destructive" return of capital, as opposed to most return of capital, which is harmless; link here for more info), since it's all being reinvested back into our portfolio (and at bargain prices to boot). But for those who are keeping and spending (i.e. not reinvesting) their distributions, the safe thing to do would be to only keep and spend perhaps 6 to 8%, and reinvest the rest to offset inflation, distribution decreases or other erosion of capital that might occur in years to come.

I'm not suggesting this to worry anyone, but only to point out that there's a lot of uncertainty about the financial/economic environment ahead. Frankly I'd have even greater concerns about a portfolio totally or largely dependent on equity growth as opposed to one that has a heavy credit component, like our Inside the Income Factory models or my own personal portfolio. Fortunately, even our taxable model contains a large concentration of covered call, utility, preferred stock and REIT funds that make it less dependent on capital gains than a normal equity growth portfolio. For more insight on the issue of the relative risks of equity and credit investing, especially during downturns and bear markets, please check this out.

While I have really enjoyed collecting an average yield close to 11%, if it were to fall back to 8 or 9%, as rates come down, that would hardly be a disaster. But to be largely dependent on capital gains, as so many equity investors are, that would undoubtedly keep me up at night.

I hope this is helpful, especially to many of our newer members and readers who are still trying to figure out what our income-focused strategy is all about.

