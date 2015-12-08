canakat

Introduction

In the first few months of this year, the energy sector continues to be a focal point for investors, with many eyeing the potential for a bull run in this industry. In fact, as we recently discussed, oil giants like BP (BP) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are positioning themselves for a possible oil price supercycle. However, in this article, we're shifting our focus to midstream companies, which offer a more stable investment option with often impressive yields. Unlike upstream energy companies, these midstream players aren't directly tied to the price of oil, making them a potentially safer bet for income-seeking investors.

In this article, we'll delve into the drivers behind the potential supercycle and explore the unique position that America finds itself in with regard to energy. Additionally, I'll introduce you to two top-performing midstream companies that are poised to benefit from higher domestic oil production, increased infrastructure investments, and growing long-term energy/export demand.

A Potential Supercycle

In December of 2022, Goldman Sachs came out making a case for elevated commodity prices in 2023, as it expected supply shortages to "bite".

Bloomberg

As reported by Bloomberg:

Goldman predicted a multi-year commodities supercycle in late 2020. It has stuck to that view even as energy prices dipped in recent months due to China's coronavirus restrictions and a global economic slowdown suppressing demand. "Despite a near doubling year-on-year of many commodity prices by May 2022, CapEx across the entire commodity complex disappointed," Goldman analysts including Jeff Currie and Samantha Dart wrote on Dec. 14. "This is the single most important revelation of 2022 - even the extraordinarily high prices seen earlier this year cannot create sufficient capital inflows and hence supply response to solve long-term shortages."

The investment bank highlighted an issue we've discussed since 2020 as well: subdued capital expenditures. Due to policies aimed to force an energy transition, oil companies are protective of their inventories and not very eager to drill. After all, boosting production caused trouble at least two times in recent history. In 2015, the oil price crash was caused by massive oversupply and weakening demand. The same happened in 2020 when lockdowns caused demand to implode. Now companies prefer to keep production growth subdued, which seems to have put a floor under oil prices. Additionally, the shale boom is so advanced that a lot of oil companies need to protect their inventory. It's even more attractive for them to refrain from boosting production to longer enjoy their better drilling spots - so to speak.

As the chart below shows, oil companies are now spending more on buybacks and dividends than on CapEx. Even better, there's plenty of room for even higher distributions!

Bloomberg

Moreover, the chart below (which I use quite frequently as you may know) shows how serious the situation is. As I wrote in a recent article, the oil industry spent $305 billion on oil production in 2021.

Bloomberg

The International Energy Agency estimates that spending of at least $466 billion in annual spending from 2022 to 2030 is needed to meet the world's oil needs - based on current climate pledges.

Even if big oil were to follow net zero pledges, it would have to grow spending by 25% from current levels until 2030!

I admit using 2021 numbers might seem risky, but not a lot has changed since then. The main message is still valid.

That said, more evidence of my thesis is coming in. I just posted a graph on Twitter, which showed that the number of rigs drilling for oil and gas in the United States has peaked and is now rolling over. Note that the peak is well below the prior peak.

John Kemp

Total field production of oil in the United States remains roughly 800 thousand barrels per day below its all-time high. The post-pandemic production recovery is the slowest production recovery since the start of the (natural gas) shale revolution in the early 2000s.

Energy Information Administration

While I believe that energy prices will remain volatile and prone to temporary sell-offs, I am convinced that we're in a long-term uptrend, which will see triple-digit oil prices again once demand expectations bottom.

TradingView (ICE Brent)

With all of this said, the discussion of the supercycle isn't over. However, I'm going to start discussing my first 7%-yielding stock, as this company has a lot to say about the importance of North American fossil fuels.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) - 7.4% Yield

Based in the world's energy capital Houston, EPD is one of the world's largest midstream companies. Formed in 1998, the company operates a fully-integrated midstream energy network, linking producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from the biggest basins in the United States, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico with domestic customers and international markets.

This limited partnership owns more than 50,000 miles of pipelines, connecting producers to customers. Moreover, the company has 24 natural gas processing facilities and 20 deepwater docks handling a wide variety of products like NGLs and refined products.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

The overview below perfectly captures the company's importance in the modern, global energy supply chain. I would even say that the overview shows how crucial fossil fuels are in our lives, as the company services customers including fertilizer producers, food packaging companies, tire producers, and the obvious ones like refiners.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Related to that, EPD is extremely outspoken when it comes to the global energy transition. While the company is dependent on fossil fuels (it's biased), it brings up good reasons why net zero isn't happening anytime soon.

EPD believes that the right way to transform energy is to see it as an addition instead of a replacement transition. This basically means that renewables can be added to existing capacities. They should not replace existing infrastructure. As I am aware of the negative impacts of the energy transition, I agree with that.

While the screenshot below looks like I added some of my own notes, it's all done by the company. As I wrote on Twitter in preparation for this article, the company needed just one slide to show why the energy transition won't work.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Cutting fossil fuel demand in a scenario of further population growth is not possible. At least not without reversing the tremendous prosperity fossil fuels have allowed us to generate since the day the world figured out how to effectively turn coal into energy.

The company even makes the case that the four pillars of modern civilization rely on oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Not only does the company disagree with the net zero trajectories, it even sees higher production of fossil fuels and by-products in the United States. While growth rates have come down significantly (as we discussed in the first part of this article), we should see consistently positive supply growth in the years ahead.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Even better, in light of new geopolitical shifts and the US' ability to deliver much-needed supplies, EPD estimates that the US accounts for almost all global LPG export growth. In this market, EPD has a 32% market share.

It also believes that much higher pipeline investments are needed to support natural gas and NGL flows after 2024.

On top of all of this, the company has perfect execution. Its balance sheet is BBB+ rated, which is one of the best scores in the midstream space, it has an average weighted cost of debt of just 4.4% and just 3.1x leverage.

Moreover, because the company is a midstream company, it is less prone to oil price shocks. After all, it makes money like a toll road. When fuels flow through pipelines or storage, the company makes money.

During the financial crisis, the oil price collapse, and the pandemic, the company did rather well, keeping cash flows consistent.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

The same goes for the company's dividend.

EPD pays a $0.49 dividend per unit per quarter. This translates to a yield of 7.4%. This dividend is safe. Using numbers as of 3Q22, the adjusted free cash flow payout ratio was 70%. The company is now internally funded, meaning it can cover investments and dividends with operating cash flow. Unless global energy demand implodes on a prolonged basis, the EPD dividend is safe.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

That said, thanks to its balance sheet and operations, the company's dividend hasn't been cut in prior cycles. Over the past ten years, the average annual compounding dividend growth rate has been 4.0%. The most recent hike was announced on January 5, when the company hiked by 3.2%.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the stock has done quite well. Its stock has declined by 7% since 2013. While that might look like a poor performance, it has outperformed the Alerian MLP ETF by a wide margin. Even including dividends, the AMLP ETF (AMLP) has returned just 3%. The EPD total return was 75%, which is a very decent result.

Data by YCharts

While I rate EPD a long-term buy for income-oriented investors, I urge investors to assess what this means for their tax situations. EPD is a limited partnership, which means it does not pay a corporate tax but passes its income onto its unitholders.

Hence, stock number two is a C-corp that doesn't have these issues.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) - 6.3% Yield

Founded by Richard Kinder and William Morgan in 1997, Kinder Morgan has become one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. In 2014, the company merged Kinder Morgan Energy Partners and El Paso Pipeline Partners into a single C-corporation.

We're now dealing with a company that moves 40% of US natural gas production through more than 70,000 miles of pipelines. It also transports 1.7 million barrels per day of refined products to West and East Coast markets. It's the largest independent terminal operator owning 140 terminals and 16 vessels. 62% of the company's business mix is natural gas.

Kinder Morgan

Like EPD, KMI makes money like a toll road. However, 63% of its contracts are take-or-pay, which means the company is entitled to payment regardless of throughput.

This 63% number turns into 93% when adding hedged and fee-based cash flows. This stability is a key part of the company's strategy, which aims to use its infrastructure to create a reliable energy network for American customers and a great vehicle for high shareholder returns.

Kinder Morgan

71% of its customers are end-users. 76% of the company's customers have investment-grade balance sheets or substantial credit support. That number rises to 86% when incorporating companies with BB+ to B balance sheets. 13% of customers are not rating, this does not imply that 14% of the customers are on the brink of failure.

The company, which has a net debt ratio of 4.0x, enjoys a mid-BBB credit rating, and high dividend safety.

With the cash our businesses generate, we're maintaining that strong balance sheet, we are investing in projects with good returns, which adds to the value of the Company, and we are returning the excess to our shareholders in the form of dividends and opportunistic share repurchases.

With that said, Kinder Morgan wasn't always that great. In 2015, the company cut its dividend from $0.50 to $0.125 as a result of terrible energy fundamentals and high debt. Back then, some argued that the company should have suspended its dividend entirely.

Data by YCharts

Since then, dividend growth has increased consistently. Over the past five years, the dividend has been hiked by 17.3% per year. Most of it occurred in the two years after 2018. The three-year average compounding dividend growth rate is 3.5%.

The most recent dividend hike dates back to April 2022, when management hiked by 2.8%.

Moreover, dividend safety has been restored. The cash flow payout ratio is 50%, which leaves room for more hikes and buybacks. The company's board has authorized a $3 billion buyback plan (7.5% of its $40 billion market cap). Roughly $1 billion worth of shares have been bought back. Please note that these buybacks are opportunistic, meaning the company buys back shares when it believes that the valuation is right.

Adding to that, in 2015, the company had negative free cash flow and a leverage ratio of roughly 5.5x EBITDA. That number has come down to the low-4x EBITDA range. Moreover, the company is now generating consistent positive free cash flow, as it's beyond the phase where CapEx investments are higher than operating cash flow. Under normal conditions, the company should be able to maintain a consistent 10% free cash flow yield in the years ahead. This protects the dividend, any buyback plans, and debt reduction.

TIKR.com

With regard to relative and total performance, KMI has outperformed its benchmark since 2016. The stock is up 18% since then. Including dividends, the total return is close to 70%. This beats the AMLP ETF by a substantial margin. I expect this gap to widen in the years ahead.

Data by YCharts

With all of this in mind, here's my takeaway.

Takeaway

In this article, we explored why American energy companies are currently thriving due to the high probability of a prolonged energy supercycle. As a result, I provided two stocks with yields of 6-7% that I believe offer both substantial income and security to investors' portfolios.

Compared to upstream and downstream companies, midstream companies generally experience more stable cash flows. Therefore, I highlighted two of my preferred midstream stocks in this article - one is a limited partnership and the other is a C-corp - both of which have a significant presence in North America's energy industry. EPD dominates in NGLs, while Kinder Morgan is a major player in natural gas. In my opinion, both stocks have significant long-term potential that income-focused investors can leverage to their advantage, as well as dividend growth investors who want to enhance their average yield.

What do you think of my picks? Do you have midstream exposure?

