Like many other consumer discretionary stocks, plus-size fashion retailer Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has seen an uptick in its share price in 2023 so far. Only just, though. It’s up by a mere 1.3% year-to-date [YTD]. This is far less than the average rise in the segment. The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index has risen by 16.3% YTD.

This leads to the question: why is CURV falling behind? And following from there, is it a reason to buy a stock that could have potential or is it one better left alone?

Macro assessment

In my last article on Torrid Holdings Inc. in November last year, I put a Hold rating on it. My sense was that its fundamentals wouldn’t support a continued upturn in price at this time, even if it were to happen, given its fundamentals. Its growth was slow and its liquidity and balance sheet position weren’t the best, either, though its margins were relatively alright. Since then, Torrid Holdings has released its results for the third quarter of the current financial year ending October 29, 2022 (Q3 2022). These numbers are largely weak, as macroeconomic conditions continue to impact them.

Given this background, here I will analyze it in terms of the macroeconomic assessment framework, which was applied the last time as well. The framework table below reflects the company’s latest performance in comparison to the first two quarters of the year. The worst of this performance is visible in its revenue performance, with a 5.3% YoY decline in the figure. CURV’s comparable sales also saw an 8% fall.

Source: Torrid Holdings, Author's Estimates

While the company mentions that sales were in line with expectations, it’s hard to miss the fact that this is the first time in the year that it has reported negative sales growth. This is even more so considering that the base effect of high sales from 2021 was significantly reduced in Q3 2022. In Q1 2021 and Q2 2021, its sales had risen by 108.2% and 33.6%, respectively. By contrast, growth was down to 13.4% in Q3 2021.

Margin decline

Next, its margins have also seen a decline, indicating that inflationary pressures are still visible for the company. The gross profit margin is down to 31.6% from 34.9% last quarter. It's still not too bad, though. The operating profit margin has been hit harder, falling from 11.6% in the last quarter to 6.9% in Q3 2022. The company notes that this was “related to higher product and transportation costs.” But this is only one reason for the margin decline. Much of the decrease is actually because of “higher discounts and promotions related to inventory clearance activity compared to last year,” as the company puts it.

Inventories at the highest levels of ~USD 200 million in this financial year so far sit oddly against the company’s efforts to clear it. However, the company’s inventory turnover ratio is at 1x, a slight decline from the 1.1x seen in Q3 2021, indicating that this isn’t a cause for any concern, even if the latest revenue numbers have shrunk.

The debt front looks alright

Next, coming to its debt situation, Torrid Holdings Inc.’s debt ratio remains unchanged at 1x from the last quarter. But its interest expense has risen by almost 27% from the quarter before. This combined with weaker operating income has resulted in a plunge in its interest coverage ratio to 2.4x, from 5.9x a quarter ago. That said, it is still healthy. But it is one to look out for as interest rates continue to rise.

Weak outlook and soft P/E

This is specifically so since Torrid Holdings Inc. expects a decline in sales for Q4 2022 between 4.5% to 9.2% YoY, which could impact its operating profit further. It has also downgraded its full-year sales numbers. Revenue is now expected to decline between 2.2% and 3.4% for the full financial year 2022. This compares to its earlier expectations of between a 1.5% decline and a 1.6% rise. It also expects a decline in adjusted EBITDA for the full year by between 38.8% and 40.8%.

The outlook clearly reveals why Torrid Holdings Inc.’s share price has been weak. Since the time I wrote about it up to its results release date in early December 2022, its price had declined by just 2.5%. But by the end of December, it was down by over 30%, reflecting the impact of these numbers on investors’ perception of the stock.

Its GAAP P/E at 10.3x looks attractive compared to that of the consumer discretionary sector at 15.4x. But in this case, it’s clearly low for a reason. The company’s performance is wanting, and I’m not sure if it’s going to rise.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What next?

At the same time, its results come out next month, which will have an outlook for the next financial year. It might just be improved from 2022, considering that inflation in the U.S. has started coming off. And if all goes according to expectations, inflation will continue to slide downward over the course of 2023. This could reflect in the company’s guidance. However, the risk of a recession could color it as well. That would be a huge negative considering the company’s already weak sales figures. But let's wait and watch.

In any case, I don’t think all is lost for it. Even after a decline this year, its revenue figures would still be higher than those for the year ending February 2020, the last year before the pandemic, by at least 20%. Also, its 10-year revenue CAGR is at almost 10%. The company has also managed to clock net profits for all three quarters this year for which data is available compared to 2021 when it saw net profits in only two of the four quarters. Its gross margin is alright and its debt situation is under control.

The key point here is that Torrid Holdings Inc. might yet make a comeback. It's definitely seeing weakness in performance in the current macroeconomic environment. But there are positives to it, too. As the macro situation improves, it’s possible that so will Torrid Holdings Inc.'s numbers. I am retaining the Hold rating on it.