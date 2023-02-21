InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.5K Followers

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stuart Ford - Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

Keith Barr - Group Chief Executive Officer

Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley

Vicki Stern - Barclays

Richard Clarke - Bernstein

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Alex Brignall - Redburn

Jaafar Mestari - BNP Paribas

Jaina Mistry - Jefferies

Leo Carrington - Citi Leo

Tim Barret - Numis

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to the IHG Full Year Results to December 31, 2022. My name is Nadia and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Stuart Ford, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations to begin. Stuart, please go ahead.

Stuart Ford

Many thanks and good morning, everyone, from me and welcome to IHG's conference call for the 2022 full year results. I'm Stuart Ford, Head of Investor Relations at IHG and I'm joined this morning by Keith Barr, our Group Chief Executive; and Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, our Chief Financial Officer and the Group Head of Strategy.

Just to remind listeners on the call that in the discussions today, the company may make certain forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. law. Please refer to this morning's announcement and the company's SEC filings for factors that could lead actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. For those analysts or institutional investors who are listening via our website, may I remind you that in order to ask questions, you will need to dial in using the details on Page 2 of the RNS release. The release, together with the presentation and the usual supplementary data back can be downloaded from the results and presentation section under the Investors

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.