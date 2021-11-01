Quality Check: Analyzing QDF's Dividend Strategy

Summary

  • QDF is a large-cap dividend ETF with a 2.31% dividend yield, 0.37% expense ratio, and $1.56 billion in assets under management.
  • Delivering a sustainable yield is the primary investment objective. However, most peers deliver the same thing for less cost and risk. QDF was a poor performer over the last year.
  • This article discusses QDF's strategy and compares its performance and fundamentals with other leading dividend ETFs, including VIG, DLN, and SCHD. In my view, these are better choices.
  • Ultimately, I don't recommend buying QDF. It's costly, has a relatively low yield and low growth prospects, and hasn't demonstrated its strategy works well in over ten years.
Quality concept with themed icons on wooden cubes.

Investment Thesis

Today's article initiates coverage of the FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF). QDF seeks to provide a diversified portfolio of high-quality dividend-paying U.S. securities based on management efficiency, profitability, and cash flow. Over the last ten years, QDF has gained approximately

QDF Dividend Quality Score Methodology

Northern Trust Quality Dividend Indexes Methodology

QDF Fund Facts

QDF vs. Russell 1000 Index Performance

QDF vs. Large-Cap Dividend ETF Peers

QDF vs. VIG vs. DLN vs. SCHD Performance

VONE vs. VIG vs. DLN vs. SCHD vs. QDF Sector Exposures

QDF Top Ten Holdings

QDF vs. VIG vs. DLN vs. SCHD Fundamentals

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

