BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.5K Followers

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Palame - General Counsel

Mike Mazzei - Chief Executive Officer

Andy Witt - President and Chief Operating Officer

Frank Saracino - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Delaney - JMP Securities

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Jason Sabshon - KBW

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the BrightSpire Capital Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Palame, General Counsel. Thank you, David. You may begin.

David Palame

Good morning and welcome to BrightSpire Capital’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. We will refer to BrightSpire Capital as BrightSpire, BRSP or the company throughout this call.

Speaking on the call today are the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Mazzei; President and Chief Operating Officer, Andy Witt; and Chief Financial Officer, Frank Saracino.

Before I end over the call, please note that on this call, certain information presented contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Potential risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s business and financial results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks that could affect results, please see the Risk Factors section of our most recent 10-Q and other risk factors and forward-looking statements in the company’s current and periodic reports filed with the SEC from time-to-time. All information discussed on this call is as of today, February 21, 2023 and the company does not intend and undertakes no duty to update for future events or circumstances.

In

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.