Joe Raedle

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 23rd after the market close. The stock has been a winner this year, up more than 15%, and even higher from 2022 lows amid the broader market rally. The relative strength follows what was a solid Q3 report back in November highlighted by impressive operating trends and improving financials.

We expect this upcoming report to be a continuation of many of those themes while also getting a boost from new developments. Notably, while Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and the crypto "blockchain" side of the business were sour points for the company last year, the more recent momentum in digital assets should be a tailwind for Block through 2023. Evidence of an otherwise resilient economy through strong consumer spending and labor market should also work as support for the core "Square" and "Cash App" groups.

There's a lot to like about SQ as a fintech leader that benefits from overall solid fundamentals. Recognizing that shares are still significantly off from peak levels in 2021 defined by what was likely exuberance at the time, the upside now is from a lower base of expectations. Firming margins and stronger earnings going forward can work as a catalyst for the stock.

Data by YCharts

SQ Q4 Earnings Preview

The market is forecasting SQ to report a non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 for Q4, which would represent an 11% increase compared to the period last year. This would be driven by revenue expected to reach $4.6 billion, about 13% higher than Q4 2021.

It's important to recognize that the net revenue figure includes Bitcoin activity on the platform which represents nearly 60% of the total. By this measure, the volatility of the segment is masking the strength in the more traditional transaction and payment activities. For context, Q3 net revenue growth of 17% was at an even more impressive 36% increase y/y excluding Bitcoin.

Seeking Alpha

Considering the Bitcoin market pricing action in Q4 where sentiment likely reached a low point of the cycle, this spread within the firm-wide results will still be at play in this report. The focus for investors should be on the high-level trends in profitability. Q3 adjusted EBITDA at $327 million was up 40% y/y based on firming margins from the Cash App and Square group.

These dynamics are expected to continue in Q4 results and accelerate through 2023. Here we can bring up U.S. jobs data and even the ongoing retail sales momentum that has been surprisingly strong in recent months. This is important considering the more than 49 million active Cash App users where employment trends mean more consumers are employed with income to spend.

source: company IR

Compared to fears for much of 2022 that the U.S. and global economy were drifting into a deep recession, the backdrop here is positive for Block's operating environment related to consumer credit. In our opinion, when we place all these themes together, the signs point to plenty of room for Block to exceed the headline consensus estimates in Q4.

It's worth mentioning that the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Over the past five years, Block has beaten the quarterly EPS estimate in seventeen out of the twenty quarters. In terms of profitability, cost savings, and efficiency efforts implemented from the second half of last year could be enough to add an incremental boost to margins reflecting a higher EPS.

Seeking Alpha

Is SQ A Good Stock?

The long-term bullish case for Block is that the company continues to capture market share away from the legacy payments players as its transactions platform expands internationally. We mentioned firming profitability, but other themes at play include strong growth internationally. In Q3, the firm-wide gross profit from markets outside the U.S. reached 15% of the total, compared to 9% in 2021.

There is also a trend where the Square ecosystem is attracting larger merchants comparatively, which is a positive for reach and scale going forward. Finally, the Cash App segment which includes peer-to-peer transfer and Bitcoin trading continues to grow the user base. Favorably, more users are also connected to a physical Cash App card which opens up new opportunities for Block to roll out new services.

source: company IR

We mentioned recovery in the crypto market to start in 2023. For Block, which changed its corporate name back in 2021 to highlight its strategic pivot toward the "blockchain", it's encouraging to see that Bitcoin which plays an important role in financials has led a resurgence in the sector, currently trading at a near 10-month high.

While the trading activity will likely be a crutch in the Q4 results and incorporated within the current estimates, updates from management noting improving metrics into Q1 should be positive for any forward guidance.

source: bitcoincharts

The takeaway here is that Block appears fundamentally sound between significant growth potential from many moving parts, ongoing profitability, and a net cash balance sheet position as part of its investment profile.

From the consensus estimates, what stands out to us is the market forecasting 2023 EPS to accelerate toward $1.77, nearly 58% higher than the current $1.12 expected for 2022, pending the final Q4 numbers. The idea here is that a rebound to top-line growth, with an upside if the Bitcoin transactions accelerate, supports stronger earnings. Through 2025, EPS is expected to nearly triple from the level in 2022.

Seeking Alpha

What About the Risks?

Without pouring cold water on the optimism, the main risk for Block would be a deeper deterioration of the economic environment. The possibility that consumer spending begins to roll over, translating into rising unemployment, would be a hit on the demand side of the business for payments and transactions activity. In other words, Block remains exposed to cyclical trends and macro headwinds.

That concern is playing out right now with the current volatility in the market based on uncertainty in inflation and the next steps in Fed policy. For Block, maintaining the growth trajectory in operating metrics and the earnings trend will be monitoring points over the next several quarters. Weaker-than-expected results would force a reassessment of the outlook.

SQ Stock Price Forecast

From the stock price chart, SQ has sold off by about -20% in just the past three weeks from a high in early February. We see near term technical resistance to the upside at $90.00 while $60.00 should be in place as the area of support. We are bullish and see a higher chance of shares breaking out higher from here.

We like this setup into the Q4 report considering it implies lowered expectations where the potential for strong earnings with positive guidance from management opens the door for a breakout higher. The ability of Block to confirm the financial strength is in place while noting it's capturing the recovery in Bitcoin prices into Q1 would go a long way to keep the positive momentum from late last year in place.