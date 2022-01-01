Block: Several Catalysts Into The Q4 Earnings Report

Feb. 21, 2023 3:30 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)BTC-USD1 Comment
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • Block is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on February 23rd.
  • We expect results to be a continuation of the trends from Q3 highlighted by resilient operating trends and firming profitability.
  • The crypto sector rebound and rally in Bitcoin prices represent a new tailwind for the company.
  • We are bullish on the stock and expect more upside in 2023 supported by overall solid fundamentals.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
Bitcoin Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Fans To Miami

Joe Raedle

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 23rd after the market close. The stock has been a winner this year, up more than 15%, and even higher from 2022 lows amid the broader market rally. The relative strength

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.34K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.