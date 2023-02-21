Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 2:45 PM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.5K Followers

Start Time: 11:00 January 1, 0000 11:33 AM ET

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call

February 21, 2023, 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Liaw - Co-CEO

Leah Stearns - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stefanos Crist - CJS Securities

Craig Kennison - Baird

Chris Bottiglieri - BNP Paribas

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Joseph Enderlin - Stephens Inc.

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Copart, Incorporated Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. Just a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

For opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Jeff Liaw, Co-CEO of Copart Incorporated. Please go ahead, sir.

Jeff Liaw

Thank you, Maria. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter call and thanks for joining us. I’ll actually start briefly with the Safe Harbor.

Good morning. During today's call, we'll discuss certain non-GAAP measures, including adjustments to income tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. We provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures on our Investor Relations Web site and in our press release issued yesterday. We believe these non-GAAP measures, together with the corresponding GAAP measures, are relevant in analyzing our results and assessing our business trends and performance.

In addition, our comments today include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including management's current views with respect to trends, opportunities and uncertainties in our markets. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. For more detail on the risks associated with our business, we refer you to the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2022, and each of our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we have no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

