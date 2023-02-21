Westlake Corporation (WLK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 2:46 PM ETWestlake Corporation (WLK)
Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 21, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Holy - Vice President & Treasurer

Albert Chao - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steven Bender - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Roger Kearns - Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Performance and Essential Materials

Conference Call Participants

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research

Michael Leithead - Barclays

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo

Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs Group

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

Jeffrey Zekauskas - JP Morgan

Matthew Skowronski - Credit Suisse

Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley

Eric Petrie - Citigroup Inc.

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Westlake Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks you will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded today, February 21st, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to today's host, Jeff Holy, Westlake's Vice President and Treasurer. Sir, you may begin.

Jeff Holy

Thank you, Justin. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Westlake Corporation conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and record full year results for 2022. I'm joined today by Albert Chao, our President and CEO; Steve Bender, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Roger Kearns, our Chief Operating Officer; and other members of our management team.

During the call, we will refer to our two reporting segments, Performance and Essential Materials, which we refer to as PEM or Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products, which we refer to as HIP or Products. Today's conference call will begin with Albert, who

