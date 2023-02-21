Netlist, Inc. (NLST) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 2:54 PM ETNetlist, Inc. (NLST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.5K Followers

Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 ET

Company Participants

Mike Smargiassi - IR, The Plunkett Group

Chuck Hong - CEO

Gail Sasaki - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Operator

Good day. And welcome to Netlist’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this event is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to Mike Smargiassi of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Smargiassi

Thank you, Jon, and good day, everyone. Welcome to Netlist's fourth quarter 2022 conference call. Leading today's call will be Chuck Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Netlist and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, the earnings release and a replay of today's call can be accessed on the investor section of the Netlist website at netlist.com.

Before we start the call, I would note that today's presentation of Netlist results, and the answers to questions may include forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. The actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, because of the number of risks and uncertainties that are expressed in the call, annual and current SEC filings, and the cautionary statements contained in the press release today. Netlist assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chuck.

Chuck Hong

Thanks Mike. And hello, everyone. Netlist delivered strong top line performance in 2022, full year product revenue increased 58% and product gross profit improved 34% compared to the prior year. These results reflect the favorable price and demand environment in the first half of 2022. However, the second half of the year saw post pandemic decline in demand combined with enormous inventory build up to create historical downturn in the memory

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.