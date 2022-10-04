Eric Thayer/Getty Images News

A Baseball Analogy

When considering the details of certain investments, sometimes an analogy comes to mind. Regarding Ford (NYSE:F) and its outspoken CEO Jim Farley, a baseball analogy of a batter at the plate seemed quite apropos. I see Farley at the plate with a full count, 2 strikes and 3 balls. There's one pitch left. If Farley swings and misses one more time, he's out! What I mean by out is he may either step down or be let go. The fact of the matter is he has not come through like he said he would. He said so himself. In the following piece, I will lay out the pros and cons of Ford at present based on the pitch count of 2 strikes and 3 balls. The company has essentially two major flaws and three positives at present. Let's get started.

The two strikes (Negatives)

Strike 1 - Ford's costs are out of control

Ford's costs are out of control. Farley stated on the recent conference call:

“We can cut the cost and cut people, we can do that really quickly. We’ll do whatever we need to,” Farley said. “But the reality is that if you don’t change the efficiency of engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing, (the inefficiencies) will grow back."

Ford's CFO Lawler added:

"Lawler added that the company has about a $7B to $8B cost disadvantage to many rivals. He explained that the cost gap is made up of about $3 to $4B in material costs, $1B in warranty costs, and about $3B in structural costs."

After reading these statements it seems as though Ford is in big trouble. They need to cut materials and employment costs, yet that's easier said than done. Let me explain. The company needs to do a complete makeover of their legacy business operations. The rumor mill has it that Ford's employees are not happy with the way things are going. I can't blame them. After digging into the details, Ford seems like a big mess. Which leads me to strike 2. Ford needs to do a complete overhaul of the company's organizational structure, not just cut costs and headcount.

Strike 2 - Ford's operational execution is dreadful

So Ford not only needs to cut costs, it needs to completely revamp the operations, and cutting the fat out of organizational structure. The good thing is they seem to have identified the issues and have plenty of fat to cut. As a former "Cost reduction and avoidance" consultant for Ernst & Young, I can tell you properly identifying the issue is the first, and most important, step in the process. Nonetheless, when you attempt to implement the supposed remedies often additional hidden or unanticipated costs and roadblocks appear. As CEO Farley stated on the earnings conference call:

"We have deeply entrenched issues in our industrial system that have proven tough to root out. Candidly, the strength of our products and revenue has masked this functionality for a long time. It's not an excuse. But it's our reality, and we're dealing with it urgently."

These types of issues can cause the plan to be substantially delayed, exacerbating losses even further. The bottom line is Farley already has taken his "mulligan," so to speak, by not coming through with what he promised a couple quarters ago. If Ford's new structural plans for the company don't play out as expected next quarter, I'd say that will be strike 3 for Farley. It will be hard to have faith in what he says if he has to make a bunch of excuses once again. Farley will suffer the fate of the "boy who cried wolf" at that point, I surmise.

The win-win for investors will be the opportunity to buy Ford's stock at a reduced price if they miss estimates once again. Further, once the potential news Farley is out as CEO is announced, I expect the stock to rebound as well. On the other hand, if Ford does hit its mark, the stock should rally considerably as most have come to expect Ford to fail at this point. Now let's turn our attention to the current positives.

The three balls (positives)

Ball 1 - Valuation

Ford is basically trading for a song with a forward P/E of 8. This is 46% lower than the sector median, yet just slightly lower than the company's five-year average.

As many of the bears point out, Ford's stock has been trading at a substantial discount to its peers for a majority of the past decade. Only General Motors (GM) trades for a lower forward P/E than Ford. When Ford first announced it was entering the EV fray, the stock shot up to $25 in short order. That would be a double from where its trading now. If the stock was trading on par with the sector that would put it at approximately $18.50. I can see that happening within 12 months if Ford is able to get their proverbial "stuff" together. What's more, demand for the current line up is robust.

Ball 2 - Demand

Demand for Ford's vehicles remains very strong. They can't build them fast enough. According to Ford's website:

"Sales Of Ford Electric Vehicles Climb At Twice The Rate Of EV Segment; F-150 Lightning, E-Transit No. 1 Electric Truck And Van; Retail Orders For ’23MY Vehicles Up 104%, Driven By Strong Demand For Super Duty, Maverick; F-Series On Track For 46th Year As America’s No. 1 Truck"

Ford enjoys a major advantage when it comes to demand for their vehicles. The maker of the Model T has a substantial lead over even their closest competitors. CEO Farley stated on the earnings conference call:

"In North America, our vehicle share is almost twice that of our closest competitor. And in Europe, Ford has been the No. 1 vehicle brand - commercial vehicle brand for eight years in a row. Let me bring this point home. Here in North America, whole market, Super Duty, our most important Pro vehicle, owns half the mining business. It owns half the emergency response business and have the utility business."

Additionally, Farley intimated there were many new models in the pipeline the public hasn't even gotten a look at yet. The bottom line is the Ford F150 and the Ford Mustang are iconic vehicles. I live in Texas. You can't drive anywhere without seeing a vast number of Ford trucks and cars on the road. Demand is definitely not the issue for Ford. Ball three I see as Ford's dedication to return of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Ball 3 - The Dividend

Ford did suspend the dividend previously during the early innings of the pandemic. Even so, I respect the call. Sometimes it's the right thing to do. The more important piece of the puzzle is the fact Ford reinstated the dividend at the earliest possible moment. Moreover, the company raised the dividend by 50% from $0.10 per quarter to $0.15 per quarter in short order. On top of this, Ford management showed its devotion to shareholders by declaring a supplemental dividend of $0.65 based on the monetization of the Rivian (RIVN) stake.

Ford Dividend Summary

What's more, Ford's management remains focused on returning capital to shareholders. CFO John Lawler stated on the earnings conference call:

"Our balance sheet remains strong, and we ended the year with $32 billion of cash and $48 million of liquidity. This, coupled with the improvement in free cash flow, provides us with ample flexibility to both fund our growth and return capital to our shareholders. In fact, today, we declared our first quarter regular dividend of $0.15 per share as well as a supplemental dividend of $0.65 per share, reflecting our strong free cash flow and the monetization of our Rivian stake, which is now nearly complete. Going forward, we intend to target distribution of 40% to 50% of free cash flow, consistent with our focus on total shareholder return."

If the company is able to come through with the cost cuts and streamlining of their legacy business, this equates to well over a potential 100% increase in the dividend payout over the coming years if Ford's plans come to fruition. Ford makes for an excellent dividend growth play. Now let's bottom line this piece.

The Bottom Line

When Ford missed earnings on the bottom line and CEO Farley stated they left $2 billion on the table, I was expecting the stock to drop like a rock and retest the recent lows. Nonetheless, that did not happen.

Ford Current Chart

I was amazed that support at the 50 day SMA held up. This is a strong sign that the bulls have taken control of the narrative. Now, the $0.65 supplemental dividend definitely had something to do with the relative strength in the stock. Yet, the stock has still held up after the ex-div date and Ford having two negative news reports hit the wires. The first was that Ford had to halt the F150 Lightning production due to a battery issue. The second was the uproar in Washington over Ford teaming up with a Chinese entity with regard to their new battery plant to be built in Detroit. On top of this, even the Chinese are looking at it because they're concerned about the loss of their intellectual property.

Even so, CEO Farley shot down the concerns in an interview on CNBC last week stating "the battery plant would be a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford negating Washington's "Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States," (CFIUS), concerns. Further, as far as the concerns China may withdraw the technology licensing agreement at some point, Farley stated, "CATL is the largest battery manufacturer in the world, has a lot of experience already with US companies, and their technology already is in many consumer products we already use." So Farley put to bed my concerns regarding the deal with the CATL.

The bottom line for me is next quarter represents "put up or shut up" time for Farley. Farley is at the plate and has a full count against him. There's a chance for him to come through and hit an "out of the park" homerun. I say this because there seems to be a lot of costs to cut and operations to streamline. Farley stated:

"We've committed company-wide to implement a lean operating system that will scrub billions of dollars of waste out of our company. And we are shining the light on every inch of our legacy business with knowledge that we must do better every day."

If Ford can get it together and show significant progress toward meeting goals, the numbers should be quite good next quarter. On the other hand, if Farley comes out with more excuses regarding vehicle delivery and cost issues, this would be strike three in my book, and Farley is out. I can't see investors or employees continuing to have faith in his leadership. The silver lining is if Farley does step down or get fired, this could provide the impetus for a rally in the stock as well. So I see the set up as a win-win for investors. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Do you think Ford will get their act together in time for the next quarterly report? If they don't, do you think Farley should go?