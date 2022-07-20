American Express: Travel Driving Growth

Feb. 21, 2023 4:10 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)V, MA, PYPL, SQ, FISV, FIS, GPN, INTU, LU
Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
5.53K Followers

Summary

  • American Express Company is riding the secular trend of post-pandemic travel, as total global travel revenue has grown by 45.1% (2021) and 48.0% (2022) and has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.
  • We believe there is a huge opportunity for American Express to expand internationally, which would contribute positively to network volume growth and boost discount revenues.
  • By targeting the international demographic of the Millennial Generation and Gen Z, which is around 55% of the population, we believe American Express is better positioned to gain market share.

American express card extreme close up

adamdodd

In this analysis of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), we emphasized the reasons behind the substantial year-over-year growth observed among Card Network companies, which are projected to experience double-digit growth in the future as compared to other fintech companies. We examined

amex travel volumes

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

business by age

American Express

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
5.53K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Global Macro Quantamental Hedge Fund managing a tactical asset-allocated portfolio of globally diversified investments. We have interests in 100+ investments across multiple asset classes, countries, sectors and industries. Our investment approach takes both a top-down and bottom-up approach encompassing macro-economic, fundamental, quantitative and technical analysis. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW individuals, SMEs, associations, and institutions. Our investment managers have decades of investment experience between them, with research expertise in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & ElectricVehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.