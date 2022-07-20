adamdodd

In this analysis of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), we emphasized the reasons behind the substantial year-over-year growth observed among Card Network companies, which are projected to experience double-digit growth in the future as compared to other fintech companies. We examined the impact of the resurgence in Travel & Entertainment expenditure on American Express' profitability, and the company's strategy to tap into international customers as a new source of growth. Furthermore, we delved into the other factors that are driving consumer spending.

Company TTM Revenue ($ mln) Revenue Growth YoY % Q3 % Analyst Revenue Difference Stock Price Change (Q4 2022) Q4 Guidance Types American Express 50,831 24.0% -0.1% 9.20% 24.0% Card Network Visa (V) 29,310 18.7% 3.1% 17.12% 18.0% Card Network Mastercard (MA) 21,640 15.5% 1.7% 22.46% 17.0% Card Network PayPal Holdings (PYPL) 27,057 10.8% 0.4% -18.02% 9.0% Payment Facilitators Block Inc (SQ) 16,964 17.6% 1.1% 14.42% 19.0% Payment Facilitators Fiserv (FISV) 17,115 2.6% 0.0% 8.47% 11.0% Merchant Acquiring FIS (FIS) 14,483 2.7% -0.3% -10.22% 6.5% Merchant Acquiring Global Payments (GPN) 8,691 -6.5% 1.0% -8.08% 10.5% Merchant Acquiring Intuit Inc (INTU) 13,319 29.5% 3.8% 0.49% 11.0% Financial & Accounting Software Lufax Holding (LU) 10,652 -25.5% -7.6% -23.62% -7.0% Online Lending Average 9.0% 0.31% 1.22% 11.90% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments.

In our previous coverage of Lufax, we mentioned that Card Network providers had an average revenue growth of 19.4% YoY, higher than the top 10 companies' average of 9% and the highest among all the fintech types. For Visa and Mastercard, we attributed its revenue growth to the growth of cross-border transactions which make up about 33% of Visa's revenue. For American Express, we will see how it leverages the Travel & Entertainment industry to achieve a record profit in 2022.

American Express Total Revenue Net of Interest Expense ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022 Average US Consumer Services 16,347 18,922 23,914 Growth % 15.8% 26.4% 21.1% US Commercial Services 9,234 10,911 13,569 Growth % 18.2% 24.4% 21.3% International Card Services 6,742 7,435 9,061 Growth % 10.3% 21.9% 16.1% Global Merchant and Network Services 4,309 5,129 6,475 Growth % 19.0% 26.2% 22.6% Corporate & Other (552) (23) (156) Total Revenue 36,080 42,374 52,863 Growth % -17.2% 17.4% 24.8% 21.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

Travel and Entertainment Spending Drives Revenue

American Express Billed Services Spending Volumes ($ bln) 4Q2021 1Q2022 2Q2022 3Q2022 4Q2022 Average Goods & Services 250 229 252 250 270 Growth % -8.4% 10.0% -0.8% 8.0% 2.2% Travel & Entertainment 65 70 88 88 87 Growth % 7.7% 25.7% 0.0% -1.1% 8.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

From the table above, while the company's spending volumes from Goods & Services is roughly more than 3 times than that of its Travel & Entertainment segment, the Travel & Entertainment segment was its main growth driver in 2022, with an 8.1% average growth rate compared to 2.2% for Goods & Services volumes.

American Express Network Volumes Growth YoY % 3Q2021 4Q2021 1Q2022 2Q2022 3Q2022 4Q2022 2022 Average Goods & Services 18% 19% 19% 15% 13% 7% 14% Travel & Entertainment 126% 130% 119% 80% 52% 34% 71% Airline-Related 429% 271% 241% 142% 110% 62% 139% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

Moreover, YoY comparisons show that Airline-Related expenditures on American Express card networks had the highest growth, averaging 139% YoY in 2022. This is followed by Travel & Entertainment and Goods & Services with an average YoY growth of 71% and 14% respectively in 2022.

Consumers are incentivized to use cards as they are much more convenient, provide fraud protection, and most importantly earn rewards which usually come in the form of air miles or cashback for their next plane ticket or hotel stay. Consumers tend to get better exchange rates from their cards too when overseas as compared to withdrawing from ATMs overseas.

"Some cards can even earn better award rates for your expenditures overseas or for your travel bookings," as mentioned by ValueChampion, thus we see the high growth of consumers using cards for travel-related expenses.

Global Consumer Expenditure 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F Total Retail Sales (tln) 24.45 23.74 26.03 27.34 28.64 30.03 31.27 Growth % -2.9% 9.6% 5.0% 4.8% 4.9% 4.1% Total Travel Revenue (bln) 720.2 296.9 430.8 637.6 755.9 855.4 924.3 Growth % 0.2% -58.8% 45.1% 48.0% 18.6% 13.2% 8.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Statista, InsiderIntelligence, Khaveen Investments.

We believe American Express is riding the secular trend of post-pandemic travel. As seen from the table above, total global travel revenue has grown by 45.1% and 48.0% in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. Total global retail sales, on the other hand, recorded a growth rate of only 9.6% and 5.0%, respectively in 2021 and 2022. Travel revenue is expected to grow at an average of 13.3% over the next 3 years, whereas total retail sales are expected to grow at an average of 4.6%.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

With Travel & Entertainment expenditure making up about a quarter of total transaction volumes under Billed Services, it is surprising that for 2022, non-interest revenues for U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services and International Card Services have increased by 27%, 24% and 22%, respectively. This is because the U.S. reopened in 2021, compared to many international countries which reopened from the middle to end of 2022. Thus, we should see the highest growth from international countries.

In conclusion, based on our analysis of American Express' total revenues above, we can see that its total revenue growth was 17.4% in 2021 and 24.8% in 2022, which was in the upper range of management's expectation of between 23 to 25%.

International Card Services Growth Lowest Among 3 Segments

American Express Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense ($ mln) 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average U.S. 26,339 27,187 29,864 32,629 Growth % 3.2% 9.8% 9.3% 7.4% EMEA 3,570 3,927 4,419 4,388 Growth % 10.0% 12.5% -0.7% 7.3% APAC 3,275 3,464 3,656 3,934 Growth % 5.8% 5.5% 7.6% 6.3% LACC (Americas excluding the US) 2,360 2,505 2,584 2,776 Growth % 6.1% 3.2% 7.4% 5.6% Others (106) (205) (185) (171) Total 35,438 36,878 40,338 43,556 Growth % 4.1% 9.4% 8.0% 7.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

Based on company data, its 3-year average pre-pandemic revenue growth for the U.S. was 7.4%, closely followed by EMEA at 7.3% and APAC at 6.3%. This is followed by LACC with revenue growth of 5.6%. From our analysis, we can see that U.S. revenue growth was the highest, which is contrary to what management stated that its "international businesses were among the fastest-growing prior to the pandemic."

American Express Non-Interest Revenue ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022 U.S. Consumer Services 10,125 12,989 16,440 Growth % 28.3% 26.6% U.S. Commercial Services 8,210 9,833 12,196 Growth % 19.8% 24.0% International Card Services 5,877 6,761 8,262 Growth % 15.0% 22.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

In addition to our pre-pandemic data, we can see that U.S. Consumer and Commercial Services non-interest revenue growth are at 26.6% and 24.0%, respectively, which is greater than International Card Services at 22.2%.

(Management) sees tremendous opportunities for growth in key regions despite ongoing macroeconomic geopolitical uncertainties (and thus) made an organizational change a few months ago to help seize on these opportunities (to) achieve our long-term growth plan aspirations of revenue growth in excess of 10%. - Steve Squeri, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

American Express Network Volumes Growth YoY % 3Q2021 4Q2021 1Q2022 2Q2022 3Q2022 4Q2022 Average US Consumer Services 37% 37% 38% 27% 22% 15% 29% U.S. Commercial Services 28% 39% 31% 27% 20% 11% 26% International Card Services 27% 28% 33% 29% 21% 14% 25% Total Billed Business 31% 32% 34% 27% 21% 13% 26% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

Within the past 6 quarters, International Card Services grew 25% on average in network volumes, slightly below U.S. Consumer and Commercial Services growth YoY. As a result, we believe that American Express is not only focusing on international markets to capture Travel & Entertainment sales but for the long-term growth opportunity that is yet to be seen based on past growth.

Region 2021 Population (mln) Card Holders (mln) Card Penetration U.S. 331.9 221.4 66.7% EMEA 884.1 203.0 23.0% APAC 4711.3 874.4 18.6% LACC 698.3 133.7 19.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Statista, Data Commons, Global Economy, Khaveen Investments.

From the table above, we can see that the card penetration rate in the U.S. is substantially higher than the other reportable regions based on American Express' 2021 annual report. As a result, we believe that the U.S. card market is highly saturated and internationally there are much more opportunities to expand in APAC, especially where there are about 4.7 bln people. The penetration rate of Card Holders internationally is 22.26% which is much lower compared to the U.S. thus boasting huge opportunities for American Express to expand internationally. RBR, a retail bank research consultancy, forecasted the "value of card payments will reach $45 tln by 2023" with "50% of global card expenditure taking place in Asia Pacific."

Overall, we believe there is a huge opportunity for American Express to expand internationally which would contribute positively to network volume growth and boost discount revenues. Discount revenues, which represented 60.7% of total revenue in 2021, are recorded as the...

fee earned on transactions occurring at merchants that have entered into a card acceptance agreement with American Express - American Express Annual Report.

Consumer Spending Driven by Take Rates, Spending Volumes, and the Younger Generation

American Express Total Revenue Net of Interest Expense ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022 U.S. Consumer Services 16,347 18,922 23,914 U.S. Commercial Services 9,234 10,911 13,569 International Card Services 6,742 7,435 9,061 Global Merchant and Network Services 4,309 5,129 6,475 Corporate & Other (552) (23) (156) Total Revenue 36,080 42,374 52,863 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

From the table above, we can see that U.S. Consumer Services contributes the highest revenue, representing 45.2% of American Express' revenues. International Consumers represented 64% of International Card Services Volumes in 2022. Thus we believe that consumer spending is likely to contribute to a majority of American Express' revenue and revenue growth. We analyzed the drivers of consumer spending, as management believes that...

millennial and Gen Z customers drove our highest billed business growth within the segment.

U.S. Consumer Services 2020 2021 2022 Proprietary cards-in-force (mln) (a) 37.7 39.0 41.7 Growth % 3.4% 6.9% Revenue per card ($) (b) 269 333 394 Growth % 24.0% 18.4% Non-interest revenues ($ mln) (c) 10,125 12,989 16,440 Growth % 28.3% 26.6% Average proprietary Card Member spending ($) (d) 8,958 11,390 13,261 Growth % 27.2% 16.4% Billed business network volumes ($ bln) (e) 338 444 553 Growth % 31.5% 24.5% Take rate (f) 3.0% 2.9% 3.0% Growth % -2.5% 1.7% Click to enlarge

*c = a × b, e = a × d, c = e × f

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

From the table above, U.S. Consumer Services' non-interest revenue had increased from nearly $13.0 bln in 2021 to $16.4 bln in 2022 and the total value of its network volumes increased from $444 bln in 2021 to $553 bln in 2022. This is mainly driven by revenue per card and average proprietary Card Member spending which grew by 18.4% and 16.4% respectively. The take rate on the other hand has remained relatively constant since 2020, with American Express earning about 3 cents on every dollar of consumer spending.

American Express

3.3 million new proprietary cards during the quarter (with) Millennial and Gen Z comprising more than 60% of our proprietary consumer card acquisitions in the quarter. - Steve Squeri, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

According to the chart above, network volumes spent by the Millennials and Gen-Z were growing the fastest at 30%, compared to Gen-X and Baby Boomer+ with 14% and 6% growth, respectively.

Although concrete steps have not been mentioned by American Express' management to target this audience, Visa has published research projecting that consumers aged 50 and above would be responsible for 52% of total spending by 2025, an increase from 50% in 2015, which might suggest that Visa is looking to cement its dominance among the older generations. Thus, we believe American Express' strategy to target Millennials and Gen-Z is the right move to avoid direct competition and increase market share.

Population Demographics in 2021 (mln) US % World % Greatest and Silent Generation (born before 1946) 20.0 6.0% 200 2.6% The Baby Boomer Generation (born 1946-1964) 70.2 21.1% 1,100 14.5% Generation X (born 1965-1980) 65.8 19.7% 1,400 18.4% The Millennial Generation (born 1981-1996) 72.2 21.7% 1,700 22.4% Generation Z (born 1997-2012) 68.6 20.6% 2,500 32.9% Generation Alpha (born after 2012) 36.5 10.9% 700 9.2% Total 333.3 100% 7,600 100% Click to enlarge

Source: Statista, Schroders, Khaveen Investments.

From the table above, the U.S. age demographic is roughly even across the biggest 4 generations, indicating an aging population that is likely to already own cards from different Card Network providers due to a high card penetration rate of 66.7% as mentioned in the previous point. Thus, by targeting the international demographic of the Millennial Generation and Gen Z which is around 55% of the population, we believe American Express is better-positioned to gain market share, as the global card penetration rate is only 22.3%.

While the Millennials represent the largest group of consumers and the Baby Boomers have the largest buying power, Gen Z's spending power is on the rise. According to a Bloomberg report from last year, young students and professionals command $360 billion in disposable income. - Forbes

In addition to the rising purchasing power of the younger generations, most of them are located in Asia and other emerging markets.

Importantly, nine out of ten members of Gen Z live in Asia and other emerging markets. While developed markets suffer from "peak youth," Gen Z increasingly looks like the emerging markets' secret weapon." - Schroders.

As Gen Z slowly enter the workforce, American Express would be looking to provide them with their first debit or credit card to gain market share instead of competing with the Baby Boomers, which would traditionally be dominated by Visa and Mastercard.

Risk: Recession Risk Could Impact Travel Expenditures

The company's high growth in recent quarters was due to an increase in travel expenditure by corporates and consumers. As economists predict that a recession could be coming in 2023, travel might as a result take a hit again. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a 56.7% decrease in worldwide passenger capacity according to a published paper by the National Library of Medicine. Adventure.com highlighted that in 2008, air travel "dropped off by one-fifth" and a "31.6% reduction in travel volume in September of 2001 YoY" after the 9/11 attacks as mentioned in a published paper on SpringerLink. If there is to be a recession in 2023, its impact on the travel industry would likely be similar to the 2008 recession, instead of the more severe Covid Recession, and 9/11 recession.

However, we believe that even if air travel is to decrease, its impact on American Express' revenues would be minimal or delayed. A recent American Travel Sentiment Study shows that "travel is now a priority and see their holiday as a sacred, worthwhile investment" and travel advisors are "witnessing a reluctance to give up vacation plans no matter what the economy brings."

Verdict

All in all, American Express performed the best out of all the fintech companies, with the highest Q3 revenue growth YoY of 24.0% and highest Q4 guidance of 24.0%, which is trumped by its actual revenue growth of 24.8%. Despite secular trends of revenue from Travel & Entertainment picking up, American Express has differentiated itself by focusing more on Consumer Services, in particular the Millennials and Gen Z which would look to be its growth driver to achieve revenue growth above 10% in the long run. To forecast future revenues, we tapered down its 3-year historical average by 2% for each year for each of its 4 segments.

American Express Valuation 2023F EBITDA (2023F) ($ mln) 15,594 5-year AXP EV/EBITDA Ratio 12.63x EV ($ mln) 196,915 Debt ($ mln) 81,271 Cash ($ mln) 33,052 Equity Value ($ mln) 148,696 Share Outstanding (mln) 744.19 Price Target ($) 199.81 Current Share Price ($) 177.27 Upside 12.71% Click to enlarge

Source: Khaveen Investments.

Based on the American Express Company 5-year average EV/EBITDA (excluding 2020) of 12.63x, thus we obtained an enterprise value for 2023 to be $196.9 bln and a price target of $199.81, with an upside of 12.71% and rated the company as a Buy.