Volkswagen: Becoming Attractive, Be Patient

Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Volkswagen has recently spun off Porsche and Bugatti to focus on its core business and expansion into EVs and AVs.
  • Our view is that the transition towards EVs is good, but the transition towards AVs is met with skepticism.
  • Economic weakness could slow demand, as high interest rates and inflation deter large purchases.
  • Volkswagen's financial performance has been poor relative to its competitors, but this is reflected in its valuation.
  • Our view is that the business becomes attractive at a 5-6x NTM EBITDA level, but it's currently trading at 7x.

Volkswagen factory in Tennessee

TennesseePhotographer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Volkswagen overview:

Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VWAPY) is a leading automobile company with a global presence, with significant operations in the following regions: Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/group.html#

Volkswagen Brands

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Vehicle sales (Statista)

Vehicle sales by brand (Statista)

Margins (Reuters / Visual Capitalist)

Volkswagen deliveries

Dec22 Deliveries (Volkswagen)

CapIQ extract

P&L (CapIQ)

CapIQ extract

Balance sheet (CapIQ)

https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations/fixed-income/ratings.html

Credit rating (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen's relative performance (CapIQ)

Volkswagen Valuation

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Welbeck Ash Research
The focus of our research is to provide insightful and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of sustainable quality. Our view is objective and not sway by the emotion of market sentiment and short-term desires.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VWAGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

