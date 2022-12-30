GoodLifeStudio

Investment Thesis: I take a bullish view on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) based on strong RevPAR growth and its exposure to the reopening of the Greater China market.

In a previous article last month, I made the argument that Hyatt Hotels could be poised for further growth from here, on the basis of strong RevPAR growth across its luxury brands in spite of inflationary pressures, as well as the lifting of COVID restrictions in China providing a further boost to overall growth.

Since my last article, the stock is up by just over 8%:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether the growth we have been seeing for Hyatt Hotels can continue from here - particularly taking recent quarterly performance into consideration.

Performance

Hyatt Hotels has continued to see RevPAR (revenue per available room) see a strong rise across its brands. For instance, the Park Hyatt (which was Hyatt's most expensive brand by ADR as of Q4 2022) showed strong growth to $267.85 for Q4 2022 - which was significantly higher than the $223.65 for Q3 2022 and higher still than the $197.28 recorded for Q4 2021:

Figures sourced from Hyatt Hotels Quarterly Earnings Reports (Q1 2019 to Q4 2022). Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

Moreover, the jump in the most recent quarter was particularly impressive given that ADR (average daily rate) had jumped from $369.44 to $435.88 over this period. This indicates that even with rising prices - the Park Hyatt is still able to bolster booking demand to grow overall RevPAR.

For Hyatt's brands as a whole - we can see that Q4 2022 saw a substantial increase in RevPAR growth as compared to 2021 - even with ADR rising over the same period:

Hyatt Hotels Corporation: Q4 2022 Earnings Release

From this standpoint, the fact that RevPAR growth has remained resilient in the face of inflation is encouraging, and I take the view that Hyatt Hotels has the capacity to grow revenue further going forward.

In addition, it is notable that Hyatt Hotels has a majority exposure to Greater China in terms of hotels and rooms.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation: Q4 2022 Earnings Release

In this regard, Greater China has significant potential for further revenue growth following the lifting of COVID restrictions at the beginning of this year - as compared to the U.S. and Europe, where booking demand has already been rebounding over the past two years.

As such, I take the view that Hyatt Hotels still has significant scope for further growth in RevPAR.

Additionally, when comparing Hyatt Hotels with that of competitors Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) and Marriott International (MAR), we can see that Hyatt is trading at a slightly higher ratio to that of Hilton, but at a lower ratio to Marriott:

P/E Ratio Comparison

Hotel Price Diluted EPS (12 months ended 2022) P/E Ratio Hyatt Hotels 90.45 4.09 22.11 Hilton Worldwide Holdings 126.36 4.53 27.89 Marriott International 148.89 7.24 20.56 Click to enlarge

Source: Prices at close of 30th December 2022 sourced from nasdaq.com. Diluted EPS figures for full-year 2022 sourced from Q4 2022 earnings reports for the three companies in question. P/E ratio calculated by author.

From the above, Hyatt Hotels does not show any signs of being overvalued at this time - given that its P/E ratio is trading within the range of that of its competitors.

Risks

From a macroeconomic standpoint, the main risk for Hyatt Hotels at this time is that should prices continue to rise - then there will invariably come a point whereby growth in demand will start to plateau. While I take the view that Hyatt Hotels still has further room for growth given the "reopening" of the Chinese market - a plateau in demand across the United States and Europe could limit RevPAR growth going forward.

Looking Forward

Going forward, I expect that investors will continue to pay significant attention to RevPAR growth and whether the rebound we have been seeing can continue - particularly that of Greater China.

Given that RevPAR across luxury brands such as Park Hyatt has continued to increase throughout the winter months - I am cautiously optimistic that this trend can continue heading into the summer.

Conclusion

To conclude, Hyatt Hotels has shown strong RevPAR growth and its exposure to the reopening of the Greater China market could mean that significant growth potential remains. From this standpoint, I take a bullish view on Hyatt Hotels Corporation.