OceanaGold Corporation (OCANF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 21, 2023 3:35 PM ETOceanaGold Corporation (OCANF), OGC:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.5K Followers

OceanaGold Corporation (OTCPK:OCANF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Martin - Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Gerard Bond - President and CEO

Scott McQueen - Chief Financial Officer

David Londono - Chief Operating Officer, Americas

Scott Sullivan - Chief Technical and Projects Officer

Peter Sharp - Chief Operating Officer, Asia-Pacific

Craig Feebrey - Executive Vice President, Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Ovais Habib - Scotiabank

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC

Wayne Lam - RBC

Michael Parkin - National Bank

Operator

Good morning and afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the OceanaGold 2022 Fourth Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. But following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Also note that this call is being recorded Tuesday, February 21st at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. And I would like to turn the conference over to Brian Martin. Please go ahead.

Brian Martin

Good morning. Welcome to OceanaGold's fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results webcast and conference call. I am Brian Martin, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations. We are joined today by Gerard Bond, OceanaGold's President and CEO; Scott McQueen, Chief Financial Officer; David Londono, Chief Operating Officer, Americas; Peter Sharp, Chief Operating Officer, Asia-Pacific; Scott Sullivan, Chief Technical and Projects Officer; and Craig Feebrey, Executive Vice President, Exploration.

We will be referring a presentation during the conference call that is available through the webcast and on our website. I would also like to remind everyone that our presentation will be followed by Q&A session.

As we will be making forward-looking statements during the call. Please refer to the cautionary notes included in the presentation, news release and MD&A as well as the risk factors set

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.