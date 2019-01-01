Copa Continues To Excel, But The Macro Environment Has Some Challenges

Feb. 21, 2023 6:00 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)AZUL, GOL, VLRS
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.53K Followers

Summary

  • Copa surpassed sell-side expectations again in the fourth quarter, with a double-digit operating income beat and stronger margin guidance for 2023.
  • The recovery in international air travel demand continues, though business travel has continued to lag leisure travel.
  • A weaker macro environment, including weaker consumer confidence, is a modest threat in 2023, as is more aggressive competition on price.
  • Copa trades well below the value that long-term mid-single-digit revenue growth and low/mid-teens FCF margins can support.
Copa Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane Medellin Rionegro airport in Colombia

Boarding1Now

In terms of controlling what is within their power, I continue to believe that Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) management is among the best in the business. Relative to the last quarter before the pandemic, capacity is up, yields are up strongly, and costs

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.53K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.